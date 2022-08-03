These 3 Florida Cities Have Extreme Rent Growth & Here's What You Can Get There For $1,700
We found surrounding cities with more bang for your buck.
Florida has a wild amount of rent growth, and people are constantly moving from different states, like New York and California, to find apartments down south.
There are three major cities that have seen skyrocketing increases in their real estate market, according to Nasdaq, and a realtor has even confirmed with Narcity that price tags in some areas have increased 58%.
The sizes you can get for property in these areas are shocking, and it's probably why some people choose to move back to their hometowns.
Orlando, FL
The theme park capital of Florida is the first city on Nasdaq's list. They say rent has escalated 18-20% as of June 2022. There is so much to do in the Central region even if you don't want to go to the major amusement sites, so it's no wonder people want to move there.
However, Orlando is actually one of the more affordable places to live on this list and you can get a lot of space for a pretty decent price.
In March, Rentcafe reported that you can find 918 square feet of space for $1,700/mo. Winter Haven, which is just south of the area is even more bang for your buck.
You can look at temporary spots there for the same value, but get 1,322 square feet of room.
Tampa, FL
There is elevated demand to move to the West side of the Sunshine State in recent years. If the clear water beaches don't sell it, the locals' affinity for pizza just might.
In the last two years, the budding city has seen over a 40% increase in rentals. The average is 879 square feet for $1,700/mo.
Clearwater, right on Tampa's coast, has apartments for the same price at 914 square feet.
Miami, FL
Of course, this list couldn't be complete with The Magic City topping the charts with its landslide growth rates. However, they aren't the fastest-growing city, they just have astronomical costs. Nasdaq says Tampa ranked above Miami for rapid development.
The real estate market is above 40%, and you can most likely find somewhere for 734 square feet at $1,700/mo.
The smallest average rental you can get for that same monthly fee is in Coral Gables, an affluent area, for 506 square feet.
If you decide to go to South Florida, a surrounding city you may want to pay attention to is North Miami which averages at 890 square feet or Pembroke Pines at 761 square feet.