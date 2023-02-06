I Pay The Same Rent In Florida As Someone In New York & Here's Why It's So Much Better Here
My apartment is basically 10x bigger.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
I know I'm supposed to deter everyone from moving to Florida because it's a saturated idea. But I came across a viral TikTok about a woman who pays the exact same rent in new York as I do here, and I was flabbergasted — yes, flabbergasted — at the massive differences.
If you followed my journey to find my apartment last year, you know it wasn't an easy feat. However, I got a rub of the green and landed a pretty sweet deal for $1,750/month. For the skeptic inside your brain, please understand that it's a cheaper rental as compared to most places near a beach in South Florida.
A Personal Trainer, who lives in the heart of Manhattan, confirmed to viral TikToker Caleb Simpson that she pays the exact same rent for her apartment as well.
Given the interest in the cost of living at both these locations, I had to compare them and establish the better bang for the buck.
Size
She lives in an 80-square-foot studio! That is literally one hallway. She sleeps on a Murphy bed that pulls out and her closet is a space behind sliding doors that can be substituted for a wall.
My space is 750 square feet, in comparison. It's a one bedroom, one bathroom rental. I also have a patio area and a massive closet that resembles a runway. Yes, it's still smaller than most places, but it's almost 10 times bigger than hers.
You can argue that her location accounts for the difference, but both Manhattan and Fort Lauderdale are quite touristy and comparably high-priced areas.
Florida apartment.Jenna Kelley | Narcity
Furniture
The silver lining for her might be that she doesn't have to buy much furniture. She barely needed a mattress as her twin bed is built into the apartment.
She definitely saved money by choosing her space, but just living in New York alone is much more expensive. I traded Amazon for clearance deals at HomeGoods to save on multiple items.
"Oh, there's a scratch on it? For $200 off the original price, I can cover it with photos and flowers," was my thought process.
Bedroom in a Florida apartment.Jenna Kelley | Narcity
Parking
Now, this is just my guess, but I assume she doesn't have a parking spot, as it is rare to even see a parking lot in front of a complex building in New York City. Either way, hourly parking rates range from $1.25 to $7.50, and from $5.00 to $8.00 for commercial vehicles, depending on the location and duration, according to the city's website.
My parking space, on the other hand, is grandfathered into my monthly rent, so that's a big difference if you own a car.
Convenience
Though we both are saving money in different ways, I feel Florida's apartment options are way more convenient for someone to live rather than the shoeboxes that are considered apartments in New York.
The one in the said TikTok clip was a skinny hallway that was barely enough for people to walk through and open drawers. It's amazing there was even a bathroom and shower inside.
As far as laundry, I have a communal laundry system in my building that's around $3.00 (quarters only). I'm sure this New Yorker doesn't have in-suite laundry either. Laundry costs in NYC average at about $2.99-$5.00 per pound.
I think it comes down to location and what makes you most comfortable. I'm also a bit of a homebody, so I wanted a larger living space in a laidback area, whereas, you're constantly walking around the New York City streets when you live there.
You win some, you lose some with these choices I guess!