A 31-Year-Old Lives In A Florida Retirement Home &​ TikTok Is So Jealous

"I need the secret, because this is my kind of living community"

Florida Associate Editor
A young woman who lives with in a retirement home. Right: A woman on sitting on a chair poolside.

lizwizdom | TikTok

This 31-year-old on TikTok has taken the Internet by storm choosing to live in a 55+ retirement home in Southwest FL, and viewers are so intrigued — and a bit jealous — of her living situation.

The creator, @LizWizdom, loves sharing what it's like to be there. She practically manifested moving in seven years ago and showed her 36,000 followers in a video that got 14,500 views.

She moved from downtown Philadelphia during the pandemic since her parents there. When a unit opened up, she applied, got interviewed and the rest was history.

The post that originally got many people's attention was a day-in-the-life story from January 16 that racked in four million views.

Elderly at heart what can I say #dayinmylife #nobigdeal #whenimolder

She boasts an extremely lax lifestyle as she passes a morning bridge group and heads to the library to trade in some puzzles and books.

One of the many perks, which constantly shows up in her content, are the homemade meals her older neighbors cook and bake for her, like the 80-year-old neighbor who made her a homemade fresh baguette.

Sometimes, the community has parties where they bring various dishes, socialize and have live music. TikTok viewers were itching to find out how she was able to rent an apartment there at 31... and they want in!

"How the heck did you get to do that!? I would love to live away from young people!" Someone commented.

Another person said she looks like she's living her best life.

"This is just exactly what I want to live in," a different user said.

Replying to @dirtymikeantheboyz #rushtok has nothing on this house. Sorry for all of the AC noise it’s florida summertime 🙉#PostitAffirmations #housetour #rules

However, it's not also so simple.

There are "unofficial" rules of the buildings, like tying up your long hair while swimming and returning tools back to the communal toolshed before nightfall, or you might be put on blast in an email.

She not only coins herself as a "retiree at heart", but she's also enjoying the laid-back lifestyle right on the beach!

