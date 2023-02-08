A New Wizarding World Ride Will Be At Universal's Epic Universe & Here's Everything We Know
Photos reveal what it's starting to look like!
Universal Orlando's newest theme park started construction blocks away from the main amusement area. The addition, Epic Universe, has generated much excitement and there are now confirmed attractions there, like a new Wizarding World of Harry Potter ride.
According to a video on the Theme Park Stop Youtube channel, this new attraction is rumored to resemble the British Ministry of Magic and site plans appear likely to mirror what it looks like in the film.
You can see some of the structures starting to take shape in aerial photos published by a Twitter account, @bioreconstruct.
\u201cAerial look at boom lifts at work in a Harry Potter related land in Epic Universe.\u201d— bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) 1675463537
The website Orlando Park Stop obtained a permit with what looks like the outline of the Floo Network Hallway and includes an atrium that's rumored to have a large fountain like the one in the film.
TAIT Towers, Simtec Systems and Industrial Smoke and Mirrors are documented to be working on this ride.
These companies specialize in automated staging, flight simulation and event production, so there is a lot to expect. Inside the Magic even suggested that Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint have been contacted to help the ride come to life.
\u201cAerial overview of How To Train Your Dragon land. In lower right is a dual-racing coaster, outside the land. In Epic Universe.\u201d— bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) 1675456765
Bioreconstruct on Twitter also published an aerial view of the construction of the How To Train Your Dragon attraction. In the image, you can see a large dragon-shaped indented area on the floor, as well as a dual-racing roller coaster.
Other thematic quadrants of the park include Universal Monsters Land and Super Nintendo World, where they will include a multilevel coaster that is already starting to look like a Mario Kart race track.
\u201cAerial overview of the complex multilevel front section of Super Nintendo World in Epic Universe.\u201d— bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) 1675474949
According to some of the aerial photos, a hotel is being built on-site, as well.
Epic Universe is expected to be open in the summer of 2025, but there is no exact date at this time.