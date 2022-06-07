7 Top Secret Things In Harry Potter World You Didn’t Know Existed & They’re Genius
Your favorite characters are hiding in plain sight.
Visiting The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is like stepping into a different universe. The intricate attention to detail is what makes one of Orlando's most popular theme parks so enchanting.
Most people are familiar with the breathtaking view of Hogwarts, or the chilled butterbeer you can enjoy at The Three Broomsticks, but there are lesser-known magical details waiting for you to uncover.
This list consists of some of Harry Potter World's best-kept secrets. From delightful secret menu hacks to your favorite characters lurking in unexpected places, these things will take you beyond the page into a world of magic.
Kreature will peak out the window of 12 Grimmauld Place.
If you stand outside 12 Grimmauld Place near Diagon Alley in Universal, then you will see Kreature, the house-elf, peek out periodically from behind the curtain at eager onlookers. He makes an appearance on the second floor every few minutes.
You can find this spot in the London District just up the street from King's Cross.
There's top-secret menu items all over the park.
You can find top-secret menu items all over the Wizarding World. The Hogs Head in Hogsmeade features specialty boozy drinks, and lesser-known delicacies like cauldron cakes can be found in Honeydukes sweets store.
You can hear Moaning Myrtle IRL in the bathroom.
The women's restroom in Harry Potter World's public convenience building is home to a familiar haunt, Moaning Myrtle. You can hear her crying and wailing from inside the stall, along with other colorful dialogue, as she laments in her water closet.
There's a real post office, where you can mail a letter from Hogsmeade.
You can send a letter from the Owl Post Office, and when it arrives at its destination it will boast a stamp from Hogsmeade! The shop offers post cards, stationary, and even the iconic howlers, if you are in the mood to give someone a piece of your mind.
You can call the Ministry of Magic from the phone booth.
There is a red telephone booth in Universal that you can use to call the Ministry of Magic. You can find the booth in the London district right before you enter Diagon Alley. If you dial 62442, you will receive an automated message directly from the ministry.
You can exchange your muggle money at Gringotts Bank.
If you go into Gringotts Bank, in Diagon Alley, a goblin can assist you in exchanging your muggle money for currency used exclusively in the theme parks. The goblin bank tellers are interactive, and you can even ask them amusing questions.
The alley behind Honeydukes is the perfect hidden photo spot.
It is hard to find a good spot to snap the perfect Instagram photos, especially during peak season when things are crowded. If you sneak into the alley behind Honeydukes sweets shop, there's a quaint and colorful background where you can pose for a cute picture without someone photobombing you.
