The World’s Longest Indoor Roller Coaster, Disney's 'Guardians Of The Galaxy', Opens Today
Here's what we know about the new ride! 🤯
Calling all Marvel aficionados, Disney lovers, and all-around roller coaster fanatics! The Guardians of the Galaxy need you to suit up, hop in a spaceship, and save Xander's outpost on Earth's EPCOT.
Okay, not exactly, but the highly-anticipated roller coaster ride, "Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind", opens today, and we have a look at what you can expect.
The storytelling roller coaster takes you on an extraterrestrial pursuit to save the disappearing frontier, and in turn, save the Andromeda Galaxy.
You'll see characters like Rocket, Groot, Gamora, and Star-Lord helping you on your intergalactic mission.
The Guardians of the Galaxy-themed coaster is the first of its kind in Disney to have a reverse launch. When it opens, it will also be considered one of the longest indoor roller coasters in the world!
You definitely won't want to miss the graphics on this thrill of an adventure ride, and you won't have to. Walt Disney Imagineering tried something new and created this coaster to rotate 360 degrees! You'll really feel like you're in space.
The theme park released a teaser video for the new EPCOT attraction, and fans who took to the comment section are over the moon about this news.
The ride is placed near the entrance of the park, so it won't be too hard to find.
The Disney team released the tracklist for the coaster, and its retro vibes will set you in the mood to ride!
The setlist includes:
- “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire
- “Disco Inferno” by the Trammps
- “Conga” by Miami Sound Machine
- “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears
- “I Ran” by A Flock of Seagulls
- “One Way or Another” by Blondie
To get in line you can request to join a virtual queue at 7 a.m., and If you missed that time, you can join again at 1 p.m., but you must make your reservation. You won't have to wait in a standby line for this reason.
After the ride, you can get some cool vintage Guardians of the Galaxy ride merch at their shop.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on April 5, 2022.