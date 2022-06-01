NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

steepest rollercoaster in the world

The World's Steepest Dive Roller Coaster Is Coming To Texas & It's A 95-Degree Plummet

It'll make Busch Garden's SheiKra drop look like a piece of cake. 🎢

An illustration of Dr. Diabolical's Cliffhanger dive rollercoaster at Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio, TX .

An illustration of Dr. Diabolical's Cliffhanger dive rollercoaster at Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio, TX .

Six Flags Fiesta Texas

In a state where "everything is bigger," it only makes sense that Texas would welcome the steepest "dive" rollercoaster in the world to one of its theme parks.

This summer, Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio will open Dr. Diabolical's Cliffhanger. It's a 150-foot tall coaster, and it is an adrenaline junkie's dream.

Forget about the gut-wrenching drops on Cedar Point's giant Valravn coaster, or Florida's popular SheiKra ride, when this thrilling adventure officially opens, it will apparently have the steepest dive of all coasters, which puts the current record holder, Canada's Yukon Striker, to shame.

So, what can you expect? Fear! No really, Six Flags said it themselves.

On this menacing ride, you will blast through some giant, winding spirals, an Immelmann inversion, and an impressive 95-degree plummet taken at a measly 60 miles per hour. Note the sarcasm.

There's no real theme to the new ride, other than being a scary AF cliffhanger ride created by an evil steampunk doctor named Dr. Diabolical, and she's pretty cruel.

The 21-passenger ride is the first of its kind to come to the Lone Star State. None of Texas' other theme parks have a dive coaster, so this will be a new experience for thrill-seeking Texans.

They must be uber excited for the opening because any time the park posts updates about the new ride on social media, fans flood the comments with two polarizing reactions: utter excitement, or irresistible fear.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

