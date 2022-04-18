NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

disney springs dining

Disney Springs Dining Will Add An Iconic Ice Cream Shop On April 20 & It's Worth The Munchies

We have the scoop! 🍦

Florida Associate Editor
A person holding a Salt & Straw food item. Right: A landscape view of Disney Springs.

A person holding a Salt & Straw food item. Right: A landscape view of Disney Springs.

@saltandstraw | Instagram, @disneysprings | Instagram

Triple Tropic Twist, The Adventurous Llamanaut, and The Ice Cream of Moo are just some of the wild flavors this Oregon-based ice cream shop has, and Salt & Straw is making its way to Disney Springs in Orlando, FL.

Known for its eclectic flavors, the mainly West Coast-rooted creamery is giving Orlando a taste of their unique combinations. From Pear & Blue Cheese to Strawberry Honey Balsamic With Black Pepper — yes, these are real flavors.

It will have a 3-D mural design and will be on the West Side of Disney Springs. They are giving the first 100 customers a free scoop of ice cream for their grand opening on April 20.

Fans of the scoop shop are ecstatic for them to come to "The Most Magical Place On Earth."

One foodie commented on the company's Instagram announcement that this is the best news since "sliced bread," the user alluded to with an emoji. Even Dua Lipa is in on the waffle cone treat.

The unique dessert franchise is family-run and they collaborate with chefs and farmers to stand out amongst the rest.

They churn their ice cream by hand and they have done so well at their flagship in Portland, Oregon, that they've expanded to California and Washington state. Their only location on the East Coast is in Miami, FL, but we now know that is soon to change.

The company has an evolving menu that has featured flavors month-to-month, and the excitement is real if there will be potential Disney-themed flavors.

