EPCOT’s Food & Wine Festival’s ‘Ratatouille’ Scavenger Hunt Brings Back The Childhood Feels
A rat race for food and wine? Count us in! 🧀🍷
Walt Disney World's International Food & Wine Festival will return this year and visitors everywhere are ready!
From July 14 to November 19, park guests can enjoy delicacies from across the globe, curated by a team of chefs, mixologists, and sommeliers from open to close. Foodies will have more than 25 Global Marketplaces to choose from in the park, each one will be filled with flavors from six different continents.
The festival's Ratatouille theme is returning this year and bringing enchanting fun for the whole family. Guests of all ages can enjoy Remy's Ratatouille Hide & Squeak parkwide scavenger hunt, as well as other themed dining options from the classic film.
EPCOT attendees can purchase a map and stickers at the park, which will take them on a race around the World Showcase to find hidden Remy statues. When all of them are found, festival-goers can turn in their map for a special attraction-friendly souvenir.
The park also will have a special pop-up cheese area, Emile's Fromage Montage, inspired by the film's dairy-obsessed character, Émile. The cheese crawl features a variety of dishes for purchase. Don't forget to collect a stamp for these items, as well.
Options aren't just limited to savory. Past festivals have made sure there's a fix for those with a sweet tooth.
You can enjoy the festivities over the course of four months. Despite the cost of the festival being included in general admissions to the park, refreshments are purchased separately.
Epcot's International Food & Wine Festival
When: July 14 to November 19
Price: From $109/Day
Address: 200 Epcot Center Dr., Lake Buena Vista, FL
Why We Love It: This nostalgic theme is celebrated in the most delicious of ways.