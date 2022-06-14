NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

fried chicken ice cream

Disney Is Serving Fried Chicken Ice Cream & Here’s The Scoop On How Guests Feel About It

Georgia Staff Writer
A girl holding an ice cream with waffle cone mouse ears. Right: The picnic flavors from Salt & Straw.

@ashleyjane | Instagram, @saltandstraw | Instagram

Disney guests can now try fried chicken ice cream on both the East and West Coasts for the entire month of June.

The iconic ice cream shop Salt & Straw announced its line of picnic-themed flavors just in time for summer.

The Summer Picnic Series features unique flavors such as baked brie and fig cheesecake, deviled egg custard with smoked black tea, and pink rosé and watermelon sorbet. But one featured flavor that has stood out is their cinnamon and honey fried chicken ice cream.

A diagram of the cinnamon and honey fried chicken ice cream. A diagram of the cinnamon and honey fried chicken ice cream. @saltandstraw | Instagram

The savory and sweet combo is made with flaky croissant bits that have been deep-fried in chicken fat, and warm spiced cinnamon and honey notes.

Fried chicken ice cream may sound a little strange, however, reviews indicate that people are enjoying this limited-edition treat.

The Disney Food Blog said, "Turns out, they ARE good! The Cinnamon and Honey Fried Chicken Ice Cream was the perfect mix of sweet and salty, made with salted vanilla ice cream churned with fresh croissant pieces deep-fried in chicken fat, along with a secret spice blend for some heat. It was incredible."

One TikTok user posted a video trying it herself and said, "It wasn't bad, it was almost like a cinnamon, crunchy, chicken flavor."

The shop has 21 locations across the U.S., and two Disney locations, one in Disney Springs in Orlando, FL, and one in the Downtown Disney District in Anaheim, CA.

If you can't find a storefront near you, Salt & Straw does offer nationwide shipping, so you have an opportunity to try the exclusive scoop for yourself.

