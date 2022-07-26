A New Harry Potter Experience Is Coming To The US & You Can Cast Spells In The Forbidden Forest
Don't forget your wands!
Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience is making its way to the U.S. after much anticipation.
Starting October 29, 2022, you will be able to fully immerse yourself in your favorite fictional universe by embarking on a journey through the series' infamous Forbidden Forest.
The forest will be located in the woods of Morven Park in Leesburg, VA, and is open to fans of all ages. The night-time walk usually lasts from 60-90 minutes so you can take your time and engross yourself in the experience.
Your journey will begin on an illuminated walking trail that will lead you to the depths of the Wizarding World.
Along the way, you will encounter some of Harry Potter's most iconic scenes, characters and fantastic beasts as well as interact with mystical creatures like unicorns, hippogriffs, centaurs, and Nifflers.
Friendly faces like Hagrid will guide you along the way. It's suggested to bring your wand so you can cast spells and conjure your very own Patronus to protect you from whatever lurks in the dark shadows of the forest.
After, you can visit the miniature village with replicas of quaint little shops and take your pick of Harry Potter-inspired food and drinks.
The Forbidden Forest Experience is committed to keeping muggle forests magical as well. They have partnered with the nonprofit One Tree Planted, and you can donate $1 to sustainability projects that support reforestation and restore biodiversity.
While tickets are not yet on sale for the U.S. experience, you can join the waitlist on their official website to secure your spot on the magical journey to come. The adventure is currently open in the UK.
Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience
Price: $36/Adult, $25/Children
When: From October 29, 2022
Address: Morven Park, 41580 Sunday Morning Lane, Leesburg, VA
Why You Need To Go: You can relive some of your favorite scenes and immerse yourself in the Harry Potter Universe while taking a walk through the infamous Forbidden Forest.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only. The images were taken at the Cheshire location of the Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience.