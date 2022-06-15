6 Genius Spots In Harry Potter World Where You Can Avoid The Crowds
These hidden places are perfect for a photo-op. 📸
A trip to Harry Potter World can make your vacation in Orlando, FL an unforgettable experience.
Visiting the Wizarding World is like stepping out of reality and into a new magical realm where enchanting experiences await you around every corner.
Though, nothing is worse than having to spend your valuable vacation time standing in long lines or feeling suffocated by crowds of tourists.
Whether you're looking for a picture-perfect spot to pose without people photobombing you, or are looking for an ice-cold butterbeer without waiting in line, these Harry Potter World hacks will help you avoid crowds and make the most out of your trip.
The Honeyduke's Alley
@simplymagicalsusan
Wizarding World photo spot! This hidden gem is perfect for busy days. #wizardingworldofhp #honeydukes #harrypotterworlduniversal #hogsmeade
Located in Hogsmeade, Honeydukes sweet shop is a bustling spot with guests looking for their fix. However, many don't know that the pastel windowsills behind Honeydukes are the perfect place to pose for a picture, and there's rarely anyone back there.
The colorful window displays and cozy decorations make it the perfect place to sneak away and snap a photo.
The Ministry of Magic Telephone Booth
Located in the London District, this red telephone booth where you can phone the Ministry of Magic is one of The Wizarding World's best-kept secrets.
Once inside, you can dial 62442 to get an automated message directly from the Ministry. Because this is a hidden gem, there is rarely a line or a crowd around this experience, and there's a lovely view of the London waterfront.
Hogshead In Hogsmeade
@themeparkmom
My favorite tip for Universal Studios! #universalstudioshollywood #hogsmeade #hogshead #universalstudiostips #hptiktok #butterbeer #hptok
The line for the butterbeer cart is often super long, but you can avoid it by sneaking into Hogs Head, a hidden tavern in Hogsmeade.
This spot is rarely crowded, and also has an entire secret menu where adults can order special boozy items.
Knockturn Alley
@fivefortheroad
Secret spot at Diagon Alley #diagonalley #universalstudios #familytravels #harrypotter
Diagon Alley and Hogsmeade are hot spots, but the quaint and sinister Knockturn Alley is a lesser-known destination for witches and wizards interested in the dark arts.
Here, there are tons of magical elements and storefronts to keep you busy, without feeling overwhelmed by massive crowds.
Madam Malkin's Mirror
@kellyprincewright
Not quite the mirror of erised but I’ll take it 😍✨💁♀️ #wizardingworld #universalstudios #fyp #foryou #featureme #tiktokviral #harrypotter #travel
Madam Malkin's mirror in Diagon Alley is the perfect spot for taking a selfie in the full-length mirror.
When you take a look at your reflection, the mirror will either approve of your outfit or offer some judgmental feedback.
This is also a great spot to try on and take a photo in some expensive robes if you don't feel like shelling out the money to pay for one, but still want a picture in them.
The Bridge To Jurassic World
@magictreatsbyivanna
💚 #universalstudios #universalorlando #wizardingworld #harrypottertok #harrypottertiktok #potterhead #hogwartsismyhome
Outside of Hogwarts is one of the busiest spots for photos, but many don't know that the bridge that leads to Jurassic World has an excellent view of the castle, and very little foot traffic.
Here you can pose for the perfect picture in front of Hogwarts, without having to worry about having crowds of tourists photo bomb you.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.