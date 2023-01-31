I Flew On One Of Porter's New Planes Coming To Pearson & Here's What To Expect (PHOTOS)
They're launching new flights this week! ✈️
Porter Airlines will soon be offering flights out of Toronto Pearson Airport and I got a sneak peek at the new Embraer E195-E2 aircrafts and "elevated economy experience."
The airline will be offering service from Pearson to Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Halifax, Edmonton, and Calgary, with select flights launching on February 1, 2023. Eventually, the airline will also fly from Pearson to destinations in the US, Mexico, and the Caribbean.
Travellers can expect a "new approach to economy air travel" complete with free WiFi, fresh meals and no middle seats.
"We are challenging the definition of economy air travel by offering highly competitive pricing for a far superior product and an enjoyable passenger experience for everyone that travels with Porter," Michael Deluce, President and CEO at Porter Airlines said at a media event.
"We will provide a level of onboard amenities to every economy passenger that's unmatched by any airline in North America," he added.
If you're wondering what it's like onboard, then I've got you covered. I took the first full-service flight on one of Porter's new Embraer E195-E2 aircrafts and here's what you can expect.
Porter Embraer E195-E2 aircraft.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The Plane
Porter's sleek new Embraer E195-E2 aircrafts have a "passenger-focused design emphasizing space and comfort" and seat 132 travellers. The airline will be adding up to 100 of these planes to its existing fleet.
The E195-E2s are the "most environmentally-friendly single-aisle aircraft" and offer a number of features to enhance passenger comfort.
Single aisle with two-by-two seating.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The first thing that caught my attention when I boarded was the two-by-two seat configuration and roominess of the aircraft. Say goodbye to the dreaded middle seat!
I was seated at an emergency exit, which meant that I got to enjoy lots of extra space for my legs. The leather seats are outfitted with adjustable headrests and come with your own individual outlet.
Leg room at emergency exit.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The sliding, bi-fold tray tables made it easy to enjoy a meal and there was tons of room under the seat in front of me to store my personal belongings.
There are two lavatories found at the front and back of the cabin. The bathrooms are "touchless" to "prevent physical contact" and feature flush and faucet levers so you can keep your hands clean.
Touchless bathroom.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The Food
One of the highlights of the E195-E2 flights is the new menu that Porter is offering. The fresh meals will be available on longer haul flights with the all-inclusive PorterReserve as well as for purchase with PorterClassic.
Food selection. Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The food service "transforms expectations for economy air travel" and features items from "high-quality Canadian brands." The menu includes entrees like the tropical salmon poke, soba noodle bowl, and gourmet croissant sandwiches.
Soba noodle bowl.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
I tried the soba noodle bowl which is served cold and filled with tofu and edamame. It came with a side of seven-layer dip, crackers, olive bread, and a chocolate truffle.
I also ordered an organic wellness shot from Greenhouse to go along with my meal. Other drink options include pre-mixed cocktails, tea, and coffee as well as wine and beer served in glasses.
Organic wellness shot.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
In an effort to eliminate single-use plastics on board, the meals feature biodegradable cups and cutlery plus eco-friendly packaging.
The Entertainment
Another highlight of the new planes is the free high-speed WiFi. You can browse the web, watch movies, and more while in the air.
The WiFi is free if you watch an advertisement every 30 minutes. VIPorter loyalty members can enjoy free WiFi with no interruptions by logging into their account.
Connecting to WiFi.Ashna Bharkhada | Narcity
You can sign up for an account for free if you'd like to avoid the ads. Once connected, you can listen to music, message friends, and watch HD movies from your favourite streaming service like Netflix or Crave.
Porter also has a selection of new and classic movies, tv shows, documentaries, and children's programming to enjoy while you fly.
With flights starting as soon as February 1, you can check out the new aircrafts yourself very soon.