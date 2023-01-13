Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

porter airlines

Porter Airlines Is Hiring Tons Of Positions In These 2 Ontario Cities & You Get Great Perks

They aren't just hiring flight attendants.

Ontario Editor
A Porter Airlines aircraft. Right: A Porter Airlines flight attendant assisting a passenger.

Porter Airlines | Instagram

Porter Airlines is in the middle of a massive expansion to kick off 2023 and a growing company means there are plenty of job opportunities.

While the airline continues to call Billy Bishop Airport (YTZ) its home base, is it adding to its staff at two other major airports in Ontario, and the company isn't only looking for flight attendants.

Porter is hiring positions in Toronto based out of Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and in the nation's capital, based out of Ottawa International Airport (YOW).

All of these jobs come with benefits programs including RRSP matching, health and dental coverage, and "unlimited access" to staff travel perks after three months with the company.

Here are six Porter Airlines jobs you can apply for now.

Customer Service Representative - Billy Bishop 

​Who Should Apply: ​Anyone with customer service experience who is able to obtain the necessary airport security clearances, and is a team-oriented worker with the ability to multitask.

Apply here.

Maintenance Attendant - Billy Bishop

Who Should Apply: Someone with between two and four years of related maintenance experience, strong communication skills and a valid full G Driver’s License.

Apply here.

Loyalty Program Coordinator - Toronto

​Who Should Apply: ​Someone with three or more years of experience in the marketing, CRM experience, or travel loyalty field who is proactive and capable of working in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment.

Apply here.

Flight Attendant.- Toronto Pearson

Who Should Apply: Someone who is 19 years or older with a minimum of four years of prior experience in a customer service role. French is not required, but it is preferred. Flight attendants must also complete a five-week full-time training program.

Apply here.

Flight Attendant - Ottawa

Who Should Apply: Someone who is 19 years or older with a minimum of four years of prior experience in a customer service role. French is not required, but it is preferred. Flight attendants must also complete a five-week full-time training program.

Apply here.

Aircraft Maintenance Engineer - Ottawa Commuter 

Who Should Apply: Anyone with a college diploma in aircraft maintenance and a valid M2 or E AME license. Experience working with Dash 8-400 and Embraer E-Jet aircraft is considered an asset but is not required.

For this position, Porter is offering to fly workers who are based in Ottawa to Toronto on a rotating 7-days on, 7-days off schedule. All Toronto accommodations are paid for by the company.

Apply here.

    Stuart McGinn
    Ontario Editor
    Stuart McGinn is Narcity's Ontario Editor and focuses mainly on covering major provincial and local news stories across the province.
