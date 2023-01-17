Porter Airlines Just Revealed A Surprising Menu For New Flights Out Of Pearson Airport
Not your usual plane food! 👀✈️
Porter Airlines has revealed new menu items for its upcoming flights out of Pearson Airport and you can expect a number of dishes from "high-quality Canadian brands."
The airline recently announced that it is expanding its service across North America and will be offering flights from Pearson Airport for the first time starting February 1, 2023.
Passengers travelling to and from Pearson can fly on the new Embraer E195-E2 aircrafts which feature 132 seats and a "number of legroom options," according to a press release.
On January 12, 2023, Porter revealed some of the new inflight amenities that will be available as of February 1, including local food with "quality ingredients."
On long-haul E195-E2 flights, passengers can order "fresh food" and "premium beverages." The menu varies depending on the flight, and the dishes include:
- Chia smoothie bowl
- Ham and brie croissant breakfast sandwich
- Seven-layer dip
- Korean cauliflower
- Soba noodle bowl
- Tropical salmon poke
- Vegetarian buddha bowl
- Seasonal fruits and freshly baked biscuits
You can also order a "delectable selection of Canadian cheese from the Cheese Boutique" and "delicious sandwiches prepared on gourmet croissants from Nadège."
Other food items include oatmeal, noodles, and protein bars and vegan, gluten-free, and vegetarian options are available.
As for beverages, you can order organic wellness shots from Greenhouse, pre-mixed cocktails like Margaritas from Tumbler & Rocks, and more.
The food is included with the airline's new all-inclusive economy experience, PorterReserve, and can also be purchased with PorterClassic.
"All of our food and beverage partners are Canadian, deeply passionate about their craft, and have strong relationships within their communities," Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Porter Airlines said in a press release.
"With a focus on high-quality products, generous service and competitive prices, our passengers will experience economy air travel in a way that no other airline is offering."
The menu focuses on sustainability and features biodegradable cups and cutlery as well as eco-friendly packaging.
The shorter flights will continue to offer Porter's signature in-flight service with premium snacks like chocolate chip banana bread and tea from Sloane Fine Tea Merchants.
E195-E2 passengers will be able to use high-speed WiFi and enjoy a variety of movies and TV shows that can be accessed through personal devices.