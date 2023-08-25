Porter Airlines Is Launching New Flights From Ontario To Sunny US Destinations This Fall
You won't have to worry about middle seats on these routes! 🌴
Summer is drawing to a close and if you're already plotting ways to escape the cold, Porter Airlines just announced some new routes to sunny destinations in the U.S.
In a press release on August 24, 2023, the Canadian airline announced it is launching several new routes to cities in Florida from both Toronto Pearson International Airport and Ottawa International Airport this fall.
Daily flights will be taking off from Pearson and Ottawa in November 2023 to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando. Pearson will also be getting daily Porter flights to Fort Myers, Miami and Tampa starting in November and December.
Unlike a lot of other airlines flying to Florida, you won't have to worry about getting stuck with the dreaded middle seat. Porter will be operating the new routes with their Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, which has a unique two-by-two configuration, for a more comfortable flight experience.
Passengers will have access to free WiFi, premium snacks and free wine and beer on the flight, regardless of what fare they've paid.
Travellers can also pay extra for things such as priority check-in, extra legroom seats, cocktails or meals on board.
“Canadians are used to flying to Florida, but not like this. Porter’s all-economy onboard service is unmatched by any other carrier in North America," said Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Porter Airlines.
"Whether that’s free WiFi, no middle seats, free beer and wine alongside premium snacks, or fresh, healthy food, Porter is challenging the industry’s definition of economy air travel. We believe that time onboard our aircraft is just as important as at the destination.”
Full detailed flight schedules can be found on Porter Airline's website.
So whether you're looking for a beach break or to hit Disney World, Porter might just have the perfect flight for you.