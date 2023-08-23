Porter Airlines Is Matching People's Aeroplan Status & You Could Get Some Big Travel Perks
It's actually super simple!
If you collect Aeroplan points, you’re in luck! The Air Canada rewards program could score you some travel perks with another Canadian airline.
Porter Airlines just announced it will be matching passengers' Aeroplan statuses with its own equivalent loyalty program, VIPorter, and it could lead to some big travel perks.
There are two ways for Aeroplan members to instantly receive Avid Traveller status with VIPorter for the rest of 2023. Passengers' statuses will be determined either with a "direct match based on status" or by the number of segments the passenger has flown this year.
Passengers with 25,000 or more Aeroplan points or five current-year flight segments will receive VIPorter Passport status.
Aeroplan members with eight current-year flight segments will receive VIPorter Venture status.
Those with 35,000 Aeroplan points or more or 17 current-year flight segments will receive VIPorter Ascent status.
Frequent fliers that have 50,000, 75,000 or Super Elite Aeroplan status or that have 28 current-year flight segments will reach VIPorter First status.
All you have to to do match your Aeroplan status with Porter's Avid Traveller status is sign up for a free VIPorter account and submit your Aeroplan details online by September 6, 2023, for your application to be assessed.
Depending on which VIPorter status you receive, you could get a ton of perks including anything from priority airport standby, a dedicated check-in desk, expedited security, early boarding for your flight, complimentary seat selection and checked baggage or more.
You'll also be able to start earning VIPorter points whenever you book flights which are redeemable for future flights.
In a statement, Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Porter Airlines said: “This status match offer enables Aeroplan members to experience Porter’s uniquely generous approach to loyalty that recognizes 100 percent of every dollar spent with us."
If you want to maintain your VIPorter status for 2024, you'll need to reach a reduced spend threshold with Porter by the end of 2023 which stands at $500 for Passport, $750 for Venture, $1,500 for Ascent or $2,500 for First.
Full details on how to match your Aeroplan status with VIPorter are available on Porter's website.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.