Air Canada Is Adding New Features To Their Flights & Here's What To Expect On Board
They're adding "products not available on any Canadian airline." ✈️
Your next Air Canada flight might have just gotten an upgrade. On Wednesday, the airline outlined several new features that it says will bring "even more comfort and convenience to its onboard travel experience."
In a press release, Air Canada announced new menu items and upgrades coming to its flights and services. Among them are a slew of new beverages passengers can enjoy on board, including new craft beers from Blue Moon and Hop Valley, plus Vizzy Strawberry Orange Mimosa Hard Seltzer.
The airline is also adding Earth's Own oat milk to its in-flight menu, which it says is a first for a Canadian airline.
There will also be new menu options on certain premium economy and economy flights, including butter chicken with rice pilaf and cauliflower peas masala.
Those travelling with kids will be pleased to know that the airline will be offering more entertainment for young flyers.
Through a new partnership with Mattel, Air Canada will be adding "dozens of hours of additional kids' content" to its entertainment offerings, including Hot Wheels in the City, Thomas and Friends: Learning with Thomas, and episodes of Barbie's vlog.
Finally, the airline is rolling out upgrades to its app that'll help to streamline your travel, including mobile boarding passes that Air Canada says will be easier to use at security and boarding.
The app will also have passport details of Aeroplan members linked to their profile, making international check-in easier. If you're not an Aeroplan member already, it's also free to sign up to take advantage of the features.
The new features are part of Air Canada's More to Travel initiative, which is a series of ongoing improvements across its travel products and services.
The initiative, which launched in May, operates with the belief that "there’s more to travel than just getting there." Under this campaign, the airline has been rolling out things like new ways to stay connected on board and improvements to lounges, and says that there's still more to come.
One of the recent features the airline introduced was free messaging services for Aeroplan members through in-flight Wi-Fi. The service launched on May 15 through a partnership with Bell on Air Canada, Air Canada Express and Air Canada Rouge aircraft with Wi-Fi.
Air Canada also recently opened the new Aspire Air Canada Café at Toronto's Billy Bishop Airport, the only airline lounge at YTZ.
And it seems like the upgrades are working for the airline — Air Canada was recently named one of the World's Best Airlines for 2023 and the best in Canada, according to passengers.