Air Canada Has Payment Plans For Vacations & Here's Everything You Need To Know When Booking
You don't have to pay for your trip all at once!
Going on vacation can be an expensive experience and it's one that a lot of Canadians are willing to cut back on expenses or even go into debt for.
However, if you're looking to book a vacation but don't want to pay for a trip outright, Air Canada actually has flexible payment options available for its vacations so you don't have to cover the cost all at once.
When booking through Air Canada Vacations, you'll be given three different payment options at the checkout. You'll be able to pay for your vacation in full, or you can select to pay monthly or pay a deposit with the remainder of the money to be paid at a later date.
How to pay monthly with Air Canada Vacations
For its monthly payment options, Air Canada Vacations has partnered with Buy Now, Pay Later company Uplift on its vacation packages which means travellers are able to spread out the cost of their vacation into more manageable payments.
The service is available to use on Air Canada Vacations that cost over $300 or more. As you go through the booking process, you will be able to see just how much the monthly payments will cost you and what period of time you will be expected to make those repayments.
However, with this method, you will also accumulate interest on your vacation so make sure you check throughout the process to see how much interest will be charged.
If you're looking to pay monthly, the terms will also be based on your credit score so not everyone will be eligible for this method.
For example, you could snag an all-inclusive trip for two from Toronto to the dreamy shores of Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic for as low as $62 a month per person with repayments over 18 months.
How to pay a deposit with Air Canada Vacations
Another Air Canada Vacations payment option is to book with a larger deposit. Using this method, you'll pay a deposit amount with the remainder of the cost scheduled to be paid at a later date.
You're able to use this method if you're booking online at least 45 days before your intended date of departure on vacation packages, flight and hotel packages and tour packages to destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and the United States, according to Air Canada Vacation's terms and conditions.
To take advantage of this option, you'll need to pay a deposit of $250 per person which will need to be paid by credit card at the time of booking with the remaining amount to be paid 45 days before you fly.
Air Canada Vacations will send a reminder seven to 14 days before the full balance is due and it can be paid online or through the call centre.
But be warned, if you fail to pay the balance by the due date, Air Canada Vacations has the right to cancel your booking and you won't be refunded or credited for the deposit.
So if you're desperate for a vacation but don't want to pay in full all at once, you may just find Air Canada Vacations has a flexible payment option that works for you.