8 New Air Canada Routes To Dreamy Destinations That Are Perfect For Escaping Winter
Time to book a vacay! ✈️
Planning some winter travel? Air Canada is starting a bunch of new routes to unique destinations that you won't want to miss.
The Canadian airline is introducing eight new routes in 2023-2024, so it's time to start planning a dreamy vacation.
Air Canada's inaugural flight from Vancouver to Dubai took off from Vancouver International Airport on October 28, 2023, providing a new connection between Canada and the UAE and allowing Canadians to connect to a multitude of destinations across the Middle East, Indian subcontinent and East Africa via the airline's codeshare partner Emirates.
The seasonal service offers the only non-stop flights from Western Canada to the Middle East and will operate four times a week.
In the same week, Air Canada launched new flights from Toronto to Monterrey, Mexico, which began on October 29. Mexico’s third-largest city, Monterrey is an industrial city reigned over by the Cerro de Silla, a mountain that offers steep hiking trails, and also offers historical culture, art and architectural attractions.
With the route, Air Canada becomes the only Canadian airline to offer flights between Canada and Monterrey, which will operate four times a week, year-round.
What routes is Air Canada adding?
Here's a full list of the new routes Air Canada will be offering in 2023-2024:
- Vancouver to Dubai, UAE - now available
- Montreal to Toulouse, - now available
- Toronto to Monterrey, Mexico - now available
- Montreal to Los Cabos, Mexico - beginning December 1, 2023
- Toronto to Fort-de-France, Martinique - beginning December 16, 2023
- Montreal to La Romana, Dominican Republic - beginning December 17, 2023
- Montreal to Madrid, Spain - beginning May 2024
- Vancouver to Singapore - beginning April 3, 2024
The new routes include dreamy destinations where you can escape Canadian winter altogether, like Los Cabos, Mexico, where December and January see average daily highs of 27 C, and Fort-de-France, Martinique, which sees daily highs of around 30 C in the winter months, making it feel like summer in Canada.
Alternatively, if you want to have a classic Canadian winter experience, Air Canada is also launching new non-stop, year-round service between Toronto and Yellowknife in December.
Located under the Aurora Oval, Yellowknife sees the northern lights up to 240 nights of the year, making it a great spot to take in the aurora.
To see all the countries the airline will be flying to in 2023-2024, you can view Air Canada's handy destinations map online.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.