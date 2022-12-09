Porter Airlines Will Fly To Vancouver From Pearson Airport In 2023 & Tickets Start At $121
There are three new destinations and plenty more to come. ✈️
Days after announcing some massive expansion plans, Porter Airlines has revealed some of the destinations its new planes will be flying to starting in early 2023.
The first of its Embraer’s E195-E2 jets are set to be delivered before the end of this year and as of February 2023, Porter will be flying them between Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.
"For the first time in its 16-year history, Porter is bringing its distinguished approach to service, emphasizing style, care and charm, to Western Canada," the airline said in a press release. "Flights between Toronto Pearson and Vancouver give travellers the ability to fly across the country with an airline that prioritizes enjoyable economy air travel for every passenger."
Direct flights from Toronto (YYZ) to Vancouver (YVR) will start at $121. The cost of a round-trip starts at $248.
Flights from Ottawa (YOW) and Montreal (YUL) will connect passengers headed to Vancouver, through Toronto.
\u201cYou ask, we deliver (you, to where you need to go). Introducing our first routes on our new @Embraer E195 jets! \n\n#ActuallyEnjoyEconomy on daily flights between @TorontoPearson, @yvrairport, @yulaeroport, and @FlyYOW, starting Feb. 2023. Visit https://t.co/WbeUwOBOgY for more.\u201d— Porter Airlines (@Porter Airlines) 1670526276
These new flights are set to begin in February of 2023 with three average daily, non-stop, round-trips to Vancouver, "increasing over time for additional flexibility."
"We're pleased to welcome Porter Airlines to Toronto Pearson," said Janik Reigate, the Director of Strategic Customer Relationships for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority. "As the demand for travel continues to increase, we are happy to have Porter Airlines join us to offer even more options for our passengers."
These first, low-cost flight options come alongside Porter's new message promoting a more comfortable economy flying experience, headlined by the fact that its 132-seat jets do not have a middle seat.
With up to 100 of the Embraer’s E195-E2 jets on the way, Porter has teased more new destinations throughout North America, like the southern U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean.
"More destinations are on the way," said Porter's President and CEO Michael Deluce, while also speaking to the scope of this expansion in a post on LinkedIn.
"A substantial amount of work has been accomplished to mark this milestone announcement, the first of many," said Deluce. "We have already welcomed more than 1,000 new team members over the past year, with more on the way."
Flights between Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal can now be booked online and Porter said vacation packages will be "available soon."