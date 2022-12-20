Passengers At Pearson Airport Chant 'F**k You Sunwing' After Baggage Delay (VIDEO)
They said they were left waiting for hours.
In 2022, there's been an ample supply of airport horror stories told and shared as travel has more a less rushed back towards its pre-pandemic normal.
And in this latest example, a group of angry travellers at Pearson Airport wanted to make sure their frustrations were heard during a recent baggage delay with Sunwing Airlines.
In a now-viral video on Tiktok, passengers among dozens stuck waiting at baggage claim started chanting "F**K You Sunwing" in unison in their collective display of displeasure.
As of Tuesday, the video had been viewed more than 1,000,000 times, But the short seven-second moment caught on video has so much going on.
Along with the chants, which seemed to only last a few moments before fizzling out, the video captures what could easily be a couple of hundred people helplessly waiting for their bags to arrive.
It was clear some people had given up hope they would arrive anytime soon, as some could be seen sitting on empty baggage carousels.
"This video was seemingly taken over the weekend where passengers were waiting for their bags in the baggage hall," said Michelle Silva, a spokesperson for the GTAA, in a statement to Narcity. "Airlines are responsible for the delivery of baggage to passengers and ensuring adequate staffing levels."
Narcity reached out to Sunwing for comment on the situation but did not receive an answer before publication.
People were quick to judge the actions of the passengers who chose to loudly chant expletives at the airline because of the delay.
"Does chanting that make the bags come quicker?" someone jokingly asked.
Others debated that in certain circumstances, baggage delays can be the fault of the airport and not the airline itself, while some sympathized with the airport workers having to put up with being sworn at.
"I challenge any one of these people to spend a single day working in an airport," they wrote. "Guaranteed they’d be crying within an hour.
In a tweet that looks to have been posted around the same as this incident, a clearly frustrated passenger said people had been waiting almost two hours for their bags after their flight landed at 12:15 a.m.
\u201cFlight landed at 1215am. It is now 1:52am! No bags in sight. No staff in sight. World class airport @TorontoPearson ?? @SunwingVacay\u201d— Atif Akhtar (@Atif Akhtar) 1671346470
In response, @SunwingVacay apologized to the passenger for the baggage delay, and "we continuously aim to rise above and beyond our customers' travel expectations with Sunwing."
The passenger didn't respond but in a back-and-forth with Toronto Pearson on Twitter, they said the baggage delay came after there was "no food available on the flight."
With Pearson Airport anticipating one of its busiest holiday travel seasons in years, with up to 130,000 passengers a day at the peak of it, it's only fair to expect there will be more problems and stories emerging about big headaches and delays over the next few weeks.
