Porter Airlines Will Start Flying Out Of Pearson Airport This Month & Lots Is Changing
There will be more legroom in economy. ✈️👇
Porter Airlines might be best known for its service out of Billy Bishop Airport (YTZ), but the airline is days away from the beginning of a massive expansion that will see the company try to take on some of its biggest competitors in Canada.
The airline has announced the first of "up to 100" of its newly ordered Embraer’s E195-E2 jets are scheduled to be delivered "this year" and new routes out of Toronto's Pearson Airport (YYZ) will be announced before the end of 2022.
"The aircraft will initially be deployed from Toronto Pearson International Airport, with Halifax, Montreal and Ottawa also seeing new service with the E195-E2 over time," the airline said in a press release.
Porter's new destinations will offer travel throughout North America, "including to the west coast, southern U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean."
Billy Bishop will still be Porter's "main base" with flights from the island airport to more than 20 destinations.
The expansion plans take a direct shot at Porter's airline competitors in Canada, like WestJet, Transat, and Air Canada, particularly in Porter's attempt to make improvements for economy travellers.
\u201cWe've always been committed to making economy air travel enjoyable for every passenger. Now, we're giving you the option to pick your own Porter journey. \n\n#ActuallyEnjoyEconomy with PorterClassic or our new PorterReserve. \n\nLearn more: https://t.co/VuptbU18pY\u201d— Porter Airlines (@Porter Airlines) 1670345036
"Porter is meaningfully investing in making economy air travel enjoyable for every passenger in ways that no one else is," said Michael Deluce, the president and CEO of Porter Airlines. "Other airlines have been focused on taking away perks and comforts for decades, but we believe that people should actually enjoy flying as economy passengers."
In an attempt to "elevate economy flying", Porter said it will offer its passengers free Wi-Fi, fresh meals (on flights longer than 2.5 hours), and more legroom — because its new 132-seat jets will not have a middle seat.
"This ensures that every passenger enjoys more personal space, thanks to being the only airline with no middle seats on every flight," the airline said.
Porter said it will also continue offering free beer, wine, and snacks on all of its flights.
Alongside the launch of its new fights, Porter has also announced two new fare options for travellers — PorterReserve and PorterClassic.
PorterReserve is the airline's version of a first-class ticket they've called an "all-inclusive economy experience."
It includes all the above-mentioned perks as well as dedicated airport check-in, early boarding, the ability to change a flight without any fees, and seating at the front of the plane.
PorterClassic is the "à la carte" version of PoterReserve, where passengers could pay more for things like fresh food, extra legroom, and extra bags.
The airline said these fare changes are being made after conducting market research across Canada, and said other airlines make many travellers "feel undervalued, disrespected and stressed about flying."
"Porter’s approach disrupts this model by showing that it is possible to respect the needs of economy travellers and make them feel valued by providing a quality, generous experience at competitive prices," said Kevin Jackson, the Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Porter Airlines. "We will do this unlike any other North American airline, with style, care and charm."
On top of the changes for travellers, Porter also said its new jets are the "most environmentally-friendly single-aisle aircraft."
The planes are 65% quieter and up to 25% cleaner compared to the airline industry's older technology.