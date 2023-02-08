Porter Airlines Has Flights From Vancouver To Toronto For $138 & You Get Free Wine
Cheers to no middle seats. 🍻
Porter Airlines recently launched its new service out of Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ), and that means that interprovincial travel from Vancouver just got a little easier.
You can fly from Vancouver International Airport (YVR) to Toronto on the cheap — and you won't have to pay extra for other services like you do with some low-cost carriers.
Depending on when you want to plan your trip and ticket availability, you can score a round-trip ticket from Vancouver to Toronto for $248 (or a direct flight for $138), which is a pretty sweet price point.
If recent experiences flying left you feeling frustrated, Porter might be an alternative worth considering — because at least they give free wine to make the whole thing more enjoyable.
Passengers get free wifi, snacks and refreshments, including beer and wine. Plus, there are no middle seats.
Hungry for a little more than a nibble? There are a la carte meals available for purchase onboard that actually look pretty delicious. (Soba noodle bowl, anyone?)
If you're balling out, you can also pay for extra legroom, premium cocktails, checked bags and travel flexibility, or opt into PorterReserve for an all-inclusive bundle at a higher price point.
The airline has a pretty impressive fleet, too, with planes that are designed to be more environmentally friendly than other aircrafts.
Porter is also flying from YYZ to multiple other Canadian destinations, so if you're itching to explore the country, you might even consider a multi-stop trip. Flights can be booked online now.
Fly Porter from Vancouver to Toronto
Price: Starting at $128 for a one-way trip from Vancouver to Toronto
Why You Need To Go: With affordable rates, free WiFi and complimentary vino, Porter Airlines now offers cross-country flights from Vancouver to Toronto.