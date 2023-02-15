Porter Airlines Has Flights From Edmonton To Toronto For $135 & You Get Free Wine On Board
Services from Calgary will start later this month too!
Porter Airlines is launching direct flights from Edmonton to Toronto and not only are the flights pretty affordable, but you'll also get free beer and wine on board to make the journey all the more enjoyable.
If you're on the hunt for cheap flights across Canada, Porter Airlines could be a great choice as direct flights between the two cities will start from $135 one way.
If you usually end up paying for extra legroom or choose a seat in advance, you're in luck as Porter Airlines has a two-by-two configuration so no one gets the dreaded middle seat.
Not only will you get extra space to stretch out, but Porter Airlines flights also include complimentary wine and beer, free snacks and WiFi for a luxury experience, without the price point.
If you want to splurge more, you can also buy meals on board as well as premium cocktails as part of their all-inclusive PorterReserve fare or a la carte on a standard ticket.
Services between Edmonton and Toronto will launch with one direct flight a day, but it will increase to three daily flights from May 1 so there'll be plenty of options available for travellers.
If you live closer to Calgary, don't worry as Porter flights to the city are set to start later this month, and Porter also flies into Vancouver so West Coasters can make the most of the new flights.
Fly Porter from Edmonton to Toronto
Price: Starting at $135 for a one-way trip from Edmonton to Toronto
Why You Need To Go: Not only will you be able to get a super-affordable flight, it also comes with extra space (with no middle seats), free wine and WiFi.