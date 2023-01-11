Porter Airlines Has New Ads At Pearson Airport & Take A Look Inside The No Middle Seat Jet
Flights to six new destinations start next month! ✈️
Porter Airlines is gearing up for the launch of its new planes that will be flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) starting on February 1, 2023.
Ahead of that debut, and the beginning of a massive expansion for the airline, new ads have popped up inside Pearson Airport and some photos are giving us a look inside Porter's Embraer E195-E2 jets.
Underscored by their slogan "Actually enjoy economy" the airline's yellow banners inside Terminal 3 entice travellers with promises of "Yes to free beer and wine," and "No to middle seats," while a separate banner reads, "Our superpower is making economy travel enjoyable."
Porter Airlines' new advertisements inside of Pearson Airport. Stuart McGinn | Narcity
Porter's new service plans take direct aim at its big competitors, like Air Canada and WestJet, offering improved in-flight service (including free Wi-Fi), and a more comfortable flying experience without having to worry about a middle seat.
All of that also comes with a much lower price tag. Round-trip flights as far out as Vancouver all start under $300 per person.
But what exactly does enjoyable economy travel actually look like?
So far, we've only been treated to one inside look at the new jets, posted by Embraer as the first of the aircrafts were delivered to Porter.
\u201c#NEWS | @porterairlines Takes Delivery of Their First Embraer #E195E2. Read full news: https://t.co/7Y9mCNs2ac #EmbraerStories #WeAreEmbraer\u201d— Embraer (@Embraer) 1671658550
In a previous press release, the airline detailed its promise of more legroom with the explanation that the first four rows of the cabin have seats with "36 inches of seat pitch, which is similar to business class legroom on other narrowbody aircraft."
It added that there are 20 "PorterStretch" seats available (at an additional cost) on these new planes which also offer "a minimum of 34 inches of seat pitch." A noticeable difference compared to the 30 inches of seat pitch in classic seating.
Porter's new flights out of Pearson will begin in phases, starting February 1, servicing new destinations in Western Canada by the end of the month.
The airline has also promised more destinations will be announced in 2023 to the southern US, Mexico and the Caribbean.