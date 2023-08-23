Fall Is One Of The Best Times To Visit Disney World From Canada & It's Way Cheaper Than Summer
The parks become so cozy and inviting! 🎃
Golden foliage, pumpkin wreaths, jack-o-lanterns, apple-spiced snacks and warm weather – you can find all of that and more at Walt Disney World during the fall season.
If visiting Disney World Orlando is on your bucket list, planning a trip during the fall season could be the perfect time to go.
With the summer crowds bidding adieu, the autumn breeze brings a refreshing twist to the Florida theme park experience, making it the ideal time to encounter the magic without the hustle and bustle.
As the leaves start to change colours, so does the atmosphere at Disney World. Strolling down Main Street, U.S.A., you'll spot Mickey and Minnie Mouse donning their charming fall attire, as well as autumnal decor, seasonal parades and even limited-edition snacks and merch.
Typically beginning in mid-August, fall at Disney World is a time when the parks take on a cozy and inviting vibe, perfect for couples, besties and families hoping to make magical memories without the crowds.
Gone are the long lines and the scorching Florida summer heat. In their place is a quieter park experience, with cooler temperatures and more queue-friendly conditions.
In September, for example, visitors can expect average temperatures of around 27 C, dropping to around 24 C on average in October.
What's more, there are fewer chances of afternoon thunderstorms and travellers can expect less rainfall than the months before.
With temperatures in some parts of Canada dropping below 15 C at the same time, it's a pretty nice time to trade in the Canadian chill for the Florida sun.
With the summer swell coming to an end at the parks, the fall season offers the unique advantage of shorter wait times, allowing you to experience fan-favourite rides, like Space Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and Avatar Flight of Passage with a whole lot less queue anxiety.
Even better, you can relish every twist, turn and drop, all while surrounded by the festive decorations and rich hues that adorn the park.
For the best views, head to Main Street, U.S.A. to spot the famous harvest-themed decor and Mickey-shaped pumpkin wreaths.
Because September through October is typically a slower season for Disney World, you can often score cheaper park tickets and hotel stays during this period.
Walt Disney World's website shows that September 1 to 25 is considered the "value season," with tickets during this period selling at a discounted rate. This is the cheapest time to visit in terms of park tickets, with select one-day tickets starting at $109. Although, naturally, you'll still have to pay a little more to visit during holidays and at weekends.
September 26 to December 11 is considered the "regular season," and tickets are still cheaper than "peak" periods like Christmas or spring break.
According to Skyscanner, the cheapest month to fly to Florida from Canadian airports on average is October – with some return trips from Toronto costing under $200, so you can also save on airfare.
When it comes to hotels and Airbnbs, Travellers Worldwide says the best Florida deals can be found from August to mid-November, as prices take an overall dip. The travel guide suggests visiting in late September if you really want to do your trip on a budget, as prices for hotels, activities and flights all "hit rock bottom."
Any money you may have saved on park tickets or airfare can instead be spent trying all of the season's sweet and savoury treats offered across the parks during the fall season – like the Mickey Cinnamon Roll, apple fritter milkshakes and the pumpkin spiced cold brew from the Cheshire Cafe, to name a few.
Then, if you haven't splurged all of your savings on pumpkin and peppermint-flavoured everything, you can take a look at the parks' range of seasonal merchandise. Whether you're looking for Halloween-inspired Mickey ears, pumpkin pins, mugs or T-shirts, this limited-edition stuff sells scarily fast.
Another major highlight of the season is EPCOT's International Food and Wine Festival. From the end of July to mid-November, visitors can immerse themselves in a culinary journey across the world, savouring delectable dishes and fine wines from countries like India, Greece, Spain and Brazil.
If you're missing Canada, you can even sample the Canuck dish — Canadian cheddar and bacon soup, served with a pretzel roll.
And, although the nights may be drawing in, the enchantment continues after hours with mesmerizing shows and parades that capture the essence of the spooky season.
Be dazzled by the projection and fireworks show, "Happily Ever After," which illuminates the night sky above Cinderella's castle in the Magic Kingdom park.
And let's not forget about the pièce de résistance: Halloween at Walt Disney World. From late September through October, the park transforms into a spooky wonderland, complete with Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.
This after-hours ticketed event invites guests to don their favourite costume and trick-or-treat around the park at night, collecting goodies and encountering beloved characters wearing unexpected 'fits.
It's a spectacle of lights, music, and magic that is sure to thrill all visitors — no matter how old you are!
A highlight of the event is Magic Kingdom's twice-nightly Boo-to-You Halloween Parade, which features Disney's most iconic characters dressed in their Halloween finest. From the headless horseman's eerie ride to the catchy soundtrack and intricate floats, the beloved cavalcade captures the essence of the spooky season.
The fall party continues at Disney Springs, where autumnal decor, vibrant foliage and cozy vibes take over from the end of August through until the holiday season kicks in. Here, you'll find even more seasonal delights to savour, including more tasty snacks and drinks, cool limited-edition merch, and live entertainment.
So, with discounted rates, shorter lines, festive decorations and a whole bunch of spooky and enchanting events, the fall season is the perfect time to visit the parks and live out all of your Disney dreams.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.