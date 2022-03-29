9 Strange Walt Disney World Rules That Will Have You Second-Guessing What To Pack
You won't believe what the staff has seen.
Walt Disney World is quite possibly the happiest place on Earth, but it can turn a happy camper into a packing disaster! From dress codes to camera equipment, your suitcase just got a whole lot lighter.
Disney employees are dropping the axe if you break one of these rules. Some of these theme park policies are SO simple they can be easily looked over or not even listed for you to know about them.
You can't wear costumes if you're over 14-years old at Walt Disney World
There is only one Cinderella, and that's final! Only kidding, but the staff works hard to cast their talent, and they don't want to cause any confusion at the park. So, you cannot wear a costume of any sort while enjoying your time there. There are separate rules for Disney Halloween events.
You can't spread the ashes of a loved one at Walt Disney World
It is against Disney park rules to spread your loved ones' cremated ashes on property. According to park custodians, this is not uncommon and ashes have been spread around different park attractions, especially The Haunted Mansion in Magic Kingdom. It is said that visitors who do this will be escorted off the property.
You are subject to dress code violations if Disney staff find your outfit inappropriate (this includes tattoos)
Just like in grade school, you must dress appropriately at the park. No, the staff is not your principal, but it is a family-friendly place, and the workers want to make sure it stays that way. This recent TikTok has shown dress code violations in action. A staff member will escort you to a souvenir shop and give you a shirt to wear if the one you came to the park in is too revealing.
If someone has a tattoo with an inappropriate image or profanity, they may also be denied admission or escorted out of the site.
Selfie sticks are not allowed at Walt Disney World
The good news is you can still take fun Instagram photos. The bad news is you might have to just extend your arm as far as it can go! Snap your Instagram magic by hand, or have someone else take it for you.
You cannot hang towels or clothes over balconies at Disney Resorts
Got a wet suit? Maybe even a wet towel from the resort pool? Hang it over your shower rod or one of the chairs inside your hotel room. The employees do not allow you to hang items off of the balconies.
No folding chairs at Walt Disney World
Gone are the days when you could sit back and relax with your favorite folding chair. The park prohibits you to bring these seats as they can double as a hazard. If you want to watch the firework display at night, start massaging those thighs and stretching out your legs, because it's going to be a long evening.
Plastic straws and balloons are not allowed at Animal Kingdom
There are real animals at this specific park, and they do not want them to get spooked by balloons or for the plastic trash to end up on the floor. The park officials strive to make it as clean and stress-free as possible for the wildlife.
Wagons are prohibited at Walt Disney World
If you are using a wagon for extra storage, or to carry your little ones around, you'll have to find an alternative. This policy includes stroller wagons. Strollers that are allowed must be measured under 32 by 52 inches.
Toy weapons
Pirates of the Caribbean and Toy Story might get you excited to bring out your toy sword or toy gun, but these items can't be on park premises any longer as a safety concern.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.