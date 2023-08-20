9 Disney World Attractions From Your Childhood That Have Been Permanently Shut Down (PHOTOS)
Get ready for some serious 1990s-2000s nostalgia! ✨
If you spent any time at Florida's Disney World as a kid, you likely have fond memories of savouring delicious treats, striking poses with beloved characters, and riding the iconic attractions that the Disney parks are so famous for.
And while many of our fondest childhood memories live on in Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom, some of Disney World's most beloved attractions have now closed down — for good.
While some have been revamped and redesigned into something new, others did not get their happily ever after, and were shut down entirely to make way for newer, more modern rides.
Disney World attractions can get retried for a number of reasons, ranging from loss of interest in the original concept, to advancements in technology that make the original rides look dated, or even controversial connections.
However, these closed attractions and retired rides are woven into the fabric of the Disney Parks' history, and many remain firm favourites among those who experienced them in their heyday.
From The Great Movie Ride and Maelstrom, to the Studio Backlot Tour, here's a look at some of Disney World's most famous rides and attractions from the 1990s and early 2000s that have since closed forever. And get ready for some seriously magical nostalgia!
The Great Movie Ride (1989-2017)
The Great Movie Ride first opened to the public in 1989 and served as the inspiration for the Disney Hollywood Studios' movie-themed park.
Set inside a replica of Grauman's Chinese Theatre, the ride used audio-animatronic figures, impressive sets, live actors, and special effects to take Disney park guests through iconic scenes from famous movies, including Mary Poppins, Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Wizard of Oz.
It was permanently closed in 2017 to make way for the new Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway ride, which officially opened to park guests in 2020.
The closure of the Great Movie Ride was a sad day for many Hollywood Studios fans, as it was the only remaining attraction from the park's opening day.
Honey, I Shrunk The Audience (1994-2010)
Based on the 1989 movie Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, this 3D attraction was the height of technology when it was opened in 1994.
Located within Disney World's EPCOT, the attraction would shake and move as guests were accidentally "shrunk" by fictional inventor Wayne Szalinski.
It utilized 3D glasses to immerse the audience in the action on screen, along with other sensory effects like moving seats, water sprays, and even simulated mice running through the theatre.
Like many theme park attractions, Honey, I Shrunk the Audience eventually reached the end of its run. The attraction closed in 2010 to make way for a new show called Captain EO Tribute, which brought back the 3D film starring Michael Jackson that had originally occupied the theatre space.
But Honey, I Shrunk the Audience wasn't the only attraction inspired by the film franchise at Walt Disney World. In Hollywood Studios (then known as Disney MGM Studios) there was an attraction known as Honey, I Shrunk the Kids: Movie Set Adventure.
This was a playground that featured 30-foot tall grass, giant bumblebees and a 52-foot-tall garden hose, among other huge objects, designed to make guests feel as though they had been shrunk down to miniature size.
However, much like Honey, I Shrunk the Audience, the playground also eventually saw its curtain call. In 2016, the attraction was closed after 26 years to make way for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
Maelstrom (1988-2014)
Anybody who frequented EPCOT between 1988 and 2014 will be familiar with Maelstrom, a whimsical boat ride attraction located in the Norway pavilion of the World Showcase area.
Designed to immerse visitors in Norse culture and mythology, the dark ride took guests on a Viking-style boat journey through picturesque landscapes, charming villages, and historic landmarks.
Animatronic figures and audio-visual effects gently brought Norway's history and mythology to life, before the tempestuous waters of the "Maelstrom" led to a dramatic drop into the unknown.
It closed permanently in 2014 to make way for a Frozen-themed makeover across the Norway pavilion. In its place, the Frozen Ever After ride was introduced, based, of course, on the wildly popular movie Frozen.
While the ride overall has had a pretty significant revamp, it still has the same layout, ride vehicles and location. Sadly though, there are no signs of the original Norway trolls.
Studio Backlot Tour (1989-2014)
Easily one of the most memorable attractions at Disney's Hollywood Studios during the 1990s and early 2000s, the Studio Backlot Tour was a walking and tram tour that took guests behind the scenes of how movies are made.
Featuring special effects, real props from movies, genuine Disney memorabilia and even "explosions," the tour was designed to give visitors a glimpse into intricacies of filmmaking and creating movie sets with special effects.
The tour changed a lot over the 25 years it was in operation, but during its heyday visitors could see things like the working Disney costume department, working soundstages and even Walt Disney's personal plane – known as "The Mouse."
The tour climaxed with a dramatic experience in Catastrophe Canyon, where visitors witnessed a simulated disaster scene involving fire, water, and other special effects.
Recognized as one of Hollywood Studios' original 1989 rides, the Studio Backlot Tour remains a favourite among those who treasure nostalgic Disney rides and attractions — despite its permanent closure in 2014.
Journey Into Imagination (1983-1998)
Journey Into Imagination was an attraction located in EPCOT's Imagination Pavilion, known for its whimsical approach to exploring the power of the human imagination.
The original version opened in 1983 when EPCOT first debuted and it featured the character Dreamfinder, an inventor, and his creation Figment, a purple dragon who represented imagination.
In 1999, the attraction underwent a major renovation and was renamed Journey Into YOUR Imagination, but this version of the ride received mixed reviews.
Due to the negative feedback, Disney decided to overhaul the attraction once again in 2002. The result was Journey Into Imagination with Figment, which aimed to restore some of the charm of the original by bringing back the character Figment as a central figure. This version still exists in the park today.
Primeval Whirl (2002-2020)
Primeval Whirl, once located in Animal Kingdom, was part of the park's DinoLand U.S.A. area, and was essentially a mini roller coaster.
It opened in 2002, with "time travelling" ride vehicles taking riders on a zigzagging track that included sudden drops, twists, and turns. The spinning aspect of the ride added an element of unpredictability, making each ride experience unique.
Over the years, the ride faced periodic closures and refurbishments due to technical issues. It gained infamy when in 2007 and 2011, two cast members were killed after having separate accidents while working on the ride.
Eventually, in 2020, Disney announced the permanent closure of Primeval Whirl and the space remained empty for a while. Now, Disney blog Inside the Magic reports that it's been transformed into a rest area and buggy park.
Stitch's Great Escape (2004-2018)
Although it closed in 2018, Stitch's Great Escape remains a much-talked about ride from Disney World's Magic Kingdom park.
Situated in Tomorrowland, the 2004 attraction was based on the popular movie Lilo & Stitch and was designed as an interactive theatre experience.
Per the attraction's storyline, guests were enlisted as Galactic Federation recruits to assist in the transfer of Stitch to a maximum-security cosmic prison. However, Stitch's unpredictable behaviour led to an unexpectedly chaotic and entertaining experience created through sensory effects like sounds, lights and even smells.
In 2018, Stitch's Great Escape was officially closed for seasonal operations and remained inactive for an extended period.
Eventually, Disney announced that the attraction would not reopen. No new attractions have been permanently housed in the old building – yet.
Mickey's Toontown Fair (1996-2011)
If you visited Magic Kingdom between 1996 and 2011, you'll probably have fond memories of hanging out at Mickey's Toontown Fair.
The area was designed to look like a bustling cartoon neighbourhood, and enabled visitors to step into the colourful and cartoonish world of some of Disney's most beloved characters. It had colourful buildings, wacky architecture, and interactive elements.
Among the family-friendly attractions were Mickey's Country House, Minnie's Country House, the Toontown Hall of Fame, Donald's Boat and The Barnstormer roller coaster at Goofy's Wiseacre Farm.
Despite its popularity, Mickey's Toontown Fair closed in 2011 to make way for the expansion of New Fantasyland, which is now known as the Storybook Circus.
Splash Mountain (1992-
The news that Splash Mountain would be formally retired to make way for a new ride was met with a mixed reaction from Disney Park attendees.
Magic Kingdom's popular log-flume ride is a firm favourite among fans, and had been in the park since the early 1990s.
Best known for its combination of gentle storytelling and water-based thrills, the boat journey is set to the backdrop of characters and music from the controversial 1946 Disney film Song of the South.
One of the standout features of the ride is its soundtrack, which includes the popular song "Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah." Another famous aspect is its characters, which includes Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear.
While Splash Mountain was loved by many, the ride's connection to the movie Song of the South was problematic and changes had been in the pipeline for many years.
The famous Frontierland attraction closed permanently on January 22, 2023, to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure – which will be based on the 2009 movie The Princess and the Frog.
Although Disney World Florida has said goodbye to a selection of its most famous attractions over the years, like the ones mentioned above, the future promises its very own version of Disney memories and magic!