11 Free Things To Do At Disney World That'll Make Your Florida Vacation Even More Magical
Blown your holiday budget? No problem!
Disney World is a place where dreams come true, but let's be honest, sometimes all of that magic can come with a pretty hefty price tag.
Park tickets, flights, accommodations, and cute Disney outfits — it all adds up. However, if you've already splurged on your Disney adventure, don't worry, because there are actually a whole bunch of free things to do at Disney World that'll make your experience even better without costing a single dollar.
From embarking on hidden Mickey hunts to finding free souvenirs and even complimentary drinks, here are 11 ways to sprinkle a whole lot more pixie dust on your Disney vacation without spending any more money.
Grab a celebration button
If you're looking for a cute, convenient Disney souvenir that doesn't cost an arm and a leg, head to Guest Relations at any park to get your hands on a free celebration button.
Whether you're celebrating a birthday, a wedding anniversary, an engagement, a new job, your first time at Disney World, or something else special, this oversized badge will get you a whole lot more attention from Cast Members (the term for Disney employees) and other guests around the Disney parks.
Sample international sodas
Just a stone's throw away from EPCOT's Creations Shop is a hidden gem known as Club Cool – a little soda oasis where you can taste-test up to eight unique international sodas. And yes, it's absolutely on the house.
Simply pick up a Coca-Cola sample cup and start sipping your way through all of the flavours. It's tasty, refreshing and most importantly, free!
Search for hidden Mickeys
If you're tired of long queues or want a break from adrenaline-inducing rides, why not go on a quest to spot some of the Disney resort's famous "hidden Mickeys?"
Subtle Mickey Mouse silhouettes are cleverly concealed around every corner of Disney's parks and hotels, including in sidewalks, flower displays, restaurants, attractions, stores and more. The more discreet they are, the more impressive the discovery!
It's a fun and cost-free way to add another layer of magic to your day out – especially if you're competing with a partner, friend or family member for the most Mickey finds.
Take selfies with your favourite characters
After shelling out all of that money for your park ticket, don't miss the opportunity to strike a pose with your favourite Disney character.
Don't be ashamed to line up with the kids and put on your cheesiest grin to take a selfie with one of Disney's most iconic figures.
It's all part of the Disney experience and it doesn't cost a dime extra to take home the best possible souvenir – a selfie with Mickey Mouse!
Snoop around some of the Disney hotels
Disney World's hotels can be just as magical and impressive as the parks themselves and you don't actually have to stay in one to have a little snoop around.
Many of Disney's most iconic Florida hotels have public areas that are open to park guests, including their lobbies, grounds and pool areas. Some, including the Animal Kingdom Lodge and the Grand Floridian, even offer free tours to other Disney resort guests.
It's free, will get you out of that hot, Florida sun, and can even provide some inspo for where to stay during your next Disney trip!
Take a Disney mini cruise
If you're looking for a bit of peace and serenity between riding roller coasters and posing with your favourite characters, why not take a Disney mini cruise for no extra cost?
Boat rides at Disney World are included in the cost of your park ticket or hotel booking, which means you can jump on board one of the resort's many boats and take a scenic ride to unwind.
Enjoy the breeze as you sail around Seven Seas Lagoon and Bay Lake, or as you cruise Crescent Lake and Lake Hollywood. A full list of the water taxi and ferry routes can be found online.
For an extra dash of romance, why not try a boat ride at dusk and try to catch the sunset too?
Find a free souvenir
If you're not celebrating a special occasion but still want to get your hands on a free souvenir from your Disney trip, you can head to the front desk of the Polynesian Village Resort and pick up a complimentary lei.
The hotel, which "celebrates the spirit of the South Pacific," has tropical palms, world-class restaurants and a relaxing, beachy atmosphere, so you can explore the grounds with your new freebie afterwards, too!
Explore Disney Springs
If you're eager to get your Disney fix without shelling out for additional park tickets, you can venture into Disney Springs. This bustling district offers all the magic of Disney, without requiring an additional ticket for entry.
You'll find Disney-inspired shopping, dining and entertainment, making it the perfect spot for those who want to experience Disney's charm without the added cost of admission.
While you'll need to open your wallet if you want to eat or shop, there's also plenty of free fun. You can wander around the picturesque lake, enjoy the street performers, and window shop for unique Disney collectibles and designer items.
Catch a live concert
Another free activity you can do at Disney Springs is catch a live concert – and some of them are pretty large-scale events.
Before your visit, check out the Disney Springs event calendar to find out what's on, and consider planning around artists or shows you'd like to see.
The bigger shows are usually held at the Disney Springs AdventHealth Waterside Stage (located in front of the expansive World of Disney store) and the Waterview Park Stage (near The Boathouse restaurant), although it's possible that impromptu performances will pop up anywhere around Disney Springs.
Try your hand at pin trading
Ok, so pin trading as a beginner isn't strictly free, as you'll need to purchase at least one official Disney pin to get started. But, from there, you can have hours of fun without spending another dollar.
To start out, head to any Disney store on the resort and pick up the cheapest pin you can find (and trust me, you'll find options everywhere). Don't pick one that you're attached to, as you'll be swapping it out for another pretty soon.
Once you've got your starting pin, you can approach Cast Members around the Disney parks, hotels and stores and ask for a trade. They're obliged to say yes – so you can swap your cheap pin for cast member-exclusive pins, limited edition pins, super-expensive pins and even rare pins that have been traded in by other visitors, including from other Disney parks around the world.
It's a surprisingly addictive pastime and is a great way to level-up your cheap Disney souvenir and throw yourself Mickey ears-first into one of Disney World's most unique interactive experiences.
Cozy up under the fireworks
After a day of adventure and magic at the parks, don't pass up the opportunity to snuggle up and enjoy one of Disney's mesmerizing fireworks displays.
Find a cozy nook and watch the night sky light up with brilliant colours and sparkling lights, accompanied by some of Disney's most iconic characters and music.
These world-class displays are already included in the cost of your park ticket cost, so it won't cost you any extra to get a front row seat!
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.