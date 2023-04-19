These 5 Pearson Airport Lounges Let You Wait For A Flight In Luxury & Here's How To Get In
Flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) is often thought of as anything but a relaxing or luxurious experience, but you can add that magic touch to your time at Canada's busiest airport if you so choose.
There are a total of five different Pearson Airport lounges, from the well-known Plaza Premium Lounge to some lesser-known options catering to customers of specific airlines.
Each lounge has its own set of perks which mostly boil down to your enjoyment of unlimited food and drinks, a comfortable place to sit down and kill time, and even a shower.
Here is your guide to the five different Pearson Airport lounges and how to get into each of them.
Air Canada Maple Leaf Lounge
Details: The Air Canada Maple Leaf Lounge has five different locations scattered across Pearson Airport's Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 for passengers headed on either domestic or international flights. These lounges offer a wide variety of services including cell-free quiet zones, complimentary food and drinks, Wi-Fi, business centres, and showers.
How to get in: Currently, the Air Canada Maple Leaf Lounge is only accessible for business class travellers, passengers travelling on Premium Rouge, Aeroplan 35k members, and Maple Leaf Club members. However, there is an option to add lounge access to the cost of your flight ticket.
Cost: The fare you book with Air Canada determines the extra fee you'll have to pay for Maple Leaf Lounge access. You can access the lounge for $25 on a 'Latitude' fare, $40 on a 'Comfort' fare, and $50 on a 'Flex' fare.
American Airlines Admirals Club
Details: The American Airlines Admirals Club has one location in Terminal 3 at the Transfer Level near the duty-free stores. This lounge has a full-service bar, complimentary food and drinks, and Wi-Fi.
How to get in: Similar to the Air Canada Maple Leaf Lounge, this lounge is also only available for passengers travelling with American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, or any other oneworld® airline.
Cost: $59 US per person.
KLM Crown Lounge
Details: The KML Crown Lounge, formerly known as the Air France KLM Lounge, is located at Terminal 3 international departures. This lounge offers a "stylish, serene environment with lots of privacy and space," with food, drinks, and TVs.
How To Get In: This lounge is accessible to all passengers with an international flight departing from Pearson Airport's Terminal 3.
Cost: $40. Business travellers get in for free.
Plaza Premium Lounge
Details: Perhaps the most well-known variety of airport lounges available in Toronto, Plaza Premium Lounges has 7 different locations around Pearson Airport, offering food, drinks, Wi-Fi, and access to showers.
How To Get In: These lounges are available to all passengers. Just make sure you right location according to which terminal you're departing from and whether it's a domestic or international flight.
Cost: Varies depending on time spent and services used:
Shower - $24.68
Lounge (2 hours) - $66.68
Lounge (2 hours + shower) - $80.24
Lounge (3 hours) - $81.36
Lounge (6 hours) - $108.48
Children - $46.68 2hrs, $56.94 3hrs, $75.96 6hrs
Children under the age of two are free.
Air Canada Signature Suite
Air Canada
Details: The most elite-level lounge at Pearson Airport, the Air Canada Signature Suite is located at Terminal 1 international departures. The "elevated airport experience" offers guests the choice of a bar menu, an all-day buffet, or a sit-down meal created by chef David Hawksworth. Premium drinks are also available alongside a personalized concierge service and priority flight boarding.
How to get in: The Air Canada Signature Suite is only available to Air Canada Signature Class customers, in other words, business-class travellers on international flights to and from Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe and South America.
Cost: The is no extra cost for this lounge service, but it will certain be paid for with the price of your ticket. These flights with Air Canada typically cost several thousand dollars per person.