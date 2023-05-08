People Are Sharing Their Tips For Pearson Airport Pick-Ups & Some Are So Good (VIDEO)
"If ya know, ya know."
Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ) is known for being one of the busiest in North America. With its vast size and countless terminals, navigating the airport can be a daunting task, especially when picking up passengers.
That's likely why a recent TikTok video offering a pickup alternative to Pearson Airport's parking lot caught the attention of many and inspired a goldmine of other tips and tricks for picking up passengers.
A TikToker, who goes by the username @moneymindsetcoaching, has discovered the airport's cell phone waiting area, where drivers are allowed to stay parked for 45 minutes at no charge.
"It's just a few minutes away from pickup, so you can wait until your person tells you where they are," she said in her video.
"And then, you can swing around and pick them up and not have to pay for parking."
Hey Southwest Ontario peeps! Save yourself some money and make sure you’re just hanging out waiting in the cell phone parking area while you’re waiting for somebody to arrive that you’re picking up at Pearson international airport in Toronto. #yyz #torontotiktok #southwesternontario #traveltiktok #canada_life🇨🇦 #canadatiktok
Many viewers were quick to point out their critiques of her suggestion in the comment section.
"You living in a bubble… it’s been there for years," one person wrote sarcastically. "Doesn’t everyone just circle until the person comes out?" another person wrote.
But some agreed with her.
"I’ve been there, and it was so convenient," a person wrote.
Others also added their own useful tips for navigating pickups at Pearson Airport. Some commenters suggested going to the departure level or pulling over next to the terminal, while others preferred to wait in nearby restaurants or coffee shops until the passenger calls.
"Pro tip: tell the person to go upstairs to the departure level and pick them up there," a person wrote. "Way way, way less traffic. If ya know, ya know."
One commenter even recommended going to Wendy's restaurant near Pearson Airport.
"If you have kids, go to Wendy’s on Airport Road and watch the planes land on Runway 23. You can almost touch them," they wrote.