Porter Airlines Is Offering More Flights From Pearson Airport & New Destinations Are Coming
It's shaping up to be a busy summer for travellers. ☀️✈️
Porter Airlines is gearing up for the busy summer travel season at Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) by offering more flights on its new jets and hinting there is more to come.
After first launching service to destinations across Canada out of Toronto Pearson at the start of this year, Porter Airlines has announced plans to further ramp up service.
The Toronto-based airline announced its summer 2023 schedule Thursday, which is set to come into effect June 1 and offers more flights each day from Pearson Airport to Ottawa, Montreal, Halifax, Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary.
In total, Porter Airlines will have five daily round trips between Toronto and Vancouver and four between Toronto and Montreal.
There will be three daily round trips from Toronto to Ottawa, Edmonton, and Calgary, with another two daily trips between Toronto and Halifax.
The airline said certain routes will also see increases in August.
“Porter is known to provide high-frequency, daily service on its core routes," said Kevin Jackson, the Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Porter Airlines, in a statement. "Consistent with this approach, we’re continuing our planned growth at Toronto Pearson and investing to provide passengers with the travel options they value."
\u201cCheers to free beer and wine in real glassware for everyone onboard, always. That\u2019s how you #actuallyenjoyeconomy \ud83c\udf7b\u2708\ufe0f\u201d— Porter Airlines (@Porter Airlines) 1682370141
Porter Airlines has made a splash in the Canadian travel industry with competitive prices and its promise of an elevated economy experience, branding itself as, "the only airline with no middle seats on every flight."
However, travellers are still waiting for details on hints of more destinations to the US, Mexico and the Caribbean.
That was addressed in part of Thursday's announcement about expanded summer service in Canada.
“Travellers can count on even more flights being added to these markets, as well as entirely new destinations being announced in the coming months," said Jackson. "Porter is setting out to elevate the economy travel experience and offering frequent flights is another way that we’re serving the needs of business and leisure travellers.”
So, no news yet on those new vacation destinations, but it sounds like that's coming soon.
For now, though, anyone hoping to travel within Canada this summer just got more options to fly with Porter Airlines.