Some Pearson Airport Travellers Had No Idea These Two Rooms Existed & Reactions Are Priceless
"To all the airports that don't have this...why?"
There are many things that Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) has become famous for recently, from delays and wait times to problems with baggage or going through customs, but behind that bad press, there are still some things you may not know about the country's busiest airport.
Two recent viral TikTok videos are proof of that, which revealed a pair of rooms inside Pearson Airport it seems many people had no idea even existed.
The first, posted by Jasmin Laine, was information a lot of travellers wished they had known while having previously spent time waiting around at Pearson Airport because of a delayed flight.
"Had a layover at Pearson Airport when I discovered they have a MOVIE ROOM!" read the caption of the now-viral video with a few hundred thousand views. "To all the airports that don't have this...why?"
Judging by the comments, Jasmin wasn't the only one left with that shocked expression on her face when she found out this room was a thing.
"I’ve been to Pearson at least 100 times and didn’t know this 💀," one traveller commented.
Another identified exactly where travellers can go to check it out, "by starbucks, near D20!" in Terminal 1.
"I wish I knew this 5 months ago," another traveller wrote. "My friend and I spent hours just watching suitcases and judging if they match the passengers carrying them 😂."
So now you know the next time you're stuck at Toronto Pearson for any longer than you want to be — at least a movie on the big screen can help to pass the time.
In episode 2 of discovering areas of Canada's busiest airport, another viral TikTok of a particular terminal at Pearson split reactions in two. People either know it all too well, or not at all.
"The basement of Toronto Pearson Airport - if you know, you know ✈️," reads the caption of a video posted by Kelly Klaing that reveals the so-called "basement" D gates inside of Terminal 1.
The video received more than 100,000 views in its first few days.
"Northern Ontario basement," one person commented, referencing the fact that flights from these gates often go to more regional locations across Ontario. Flights also depart from there to the Martimes.
"This is where you’re flight to North Bay will be cancelled," someone joked.
"As a maritimer this is (the) only place that I feel at home in Pearson 😅," another traveller wrote.
Mostly travelling from Terminal 3 myself, I didn't know this "basement" existed either, but I'm all too familiar with the gates on the other side that take you about 10 minutes to walk to.
On top of these two Pearson Airport discoveries, there are plenty of other things for travellers to know when travelling through YYZ that could actually be much more helpful.
You can book your spot in line at airport security and use this app to speed up the process of going through US Customs to save yourself some time.