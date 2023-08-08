Pearson Airport Had A Snake On The Loose & The Drama Was Straight Out Of A Movie (VIDEO)
"It was running to audition for Snakes On A Plane." 🐍✈️
Pearson Airport had a rather unexpected passenger in baggage claim and it wasn’t there to collect its luggage. A recent TikTok revealed a snake slithering around the floor and it looks like a scene from a movie.
On Monday August 7, 2023, TikToker Marina posted a video to her account @inamarimaki showing a snake on the loose at Toronto Pearson Airport's baggage claim and the struggle of one employee to catch it.
"A snake on the loose at Pearson baggage claim rn????" the TikTok says.
In the video, the snake seems very unbothered by the chaos of the airport and one man is spotted approaching the snake before deciding it was a hard pass.
What appears to be a Toronto Pearson employee is then seen chasing after the slippery passenger with a towel before finally managing to catch the snake.
Marina told Narcity that she was waiting for her luggage at Pearson Airport's Terminal 1 baggage claim when the snake was spotted.
"People started screaming and then I noticed it," she said.
"It didn’t really move or do anything until a worker came by five minutes later to try and capture it," she explained.
According to Marina, nobody seemed to know how the snake had ended up at the airport's baggage claim.
TikTokers watching the video expressed surprise at the slithery escapade that took place at Pearson Airport.
"Excuse me, this is Pearson?! And not some airport in Australia?!" one person commented.
"I think I'd cry," another added.
Obviously, the wild incident drew some comparisons to the famous Samuel L. Jackson movie, Snakes On A Plane and well, we can see why.
"Folks, it was running to audition for Snakes On A Plane," a TikToker joked.
"Like that movie: Snakes On A Plane. Now 'Snakes At The Airport,'" another added.
Ontario is no stranger to animals roaming loose in some very unexpected places. The province is the home of IKEA monkey after all.
Narcity has reached out to Toronto Pearson Airport for comment but had not responded at the time of publication.