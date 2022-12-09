Toronto Pearson Airport Got A Christmas Glow-Up & There's A Holiday Movie Lounge (VIDEO)
You can enjoy a film by a festive virtual fireplace.
The holiday season has officially taken off at Toronto Pearson International Airport. The airport has had a festive transformation, and you can enjoy tons of Christmas displays and activities throughout the area.
The terminals are filled with hundreds of decorations, from towering trees to twinkling installations and wreaths. There are brand new Instagrammable selfie frames, where you and your fellow travellers can snap a holiday pic amidst glowing lights.
@narcitytoronto Toronto's Pearson Airport is ready for the holidays with festive activities, a holiday lounge and more! #yyz#torontopearsonairport#toronto#pearson♬ original sound - Narcity Toronto
If you have some extra time on your hands, you can head to the holiday movie lounge in Terminal 1 Domestic Departures. This cozy pop-up is complete with a virtual fireplace to give you all the Christmas feels, and you can enjoy a family movie while waiting for your flight.
There's even a FUJI printer so you can snap a photo and print it as a memory. The lounge will be available until January 8.
In addition to the airport's live performances, you'll be able to see some local artists singing holiday tunes in Terminals 1 and 3 on December 19, 20 and 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. There will be both classic and original music to make your travels merrier. You'll even be able to see the Candy Cane Carollers on select nights.
Selfie frame at Pearson Airport .Courtesy of Toronto Pearson International Airport
Pearson's Welcome Team members will be carrying "Santa sacks" filled with candy canes throughout the airport, and you can head to information booths in both terminals to receive a plush toy or colouring book.
If you're looking for some extra Christmas magic, Terminal 3 will be hosting Ron the Magician on December 7, 14, 21, and 28.
The airport reminds travellers that all gifts should remain unwrapped and stowed in your carry-on to ensure that they arrive with you.