Pearson Airport Just Got A 7-Eleven In One Of Its Terminals With Slurpees & Hot Dogs
It's open 24/7. 🌭
You can step off the plane and grab a Slurpee thanks to a new 7-Eleven that just opened at Toronto Pearson International Airport.
Located in Terminal 1 International Arrivals, the new shop is open 24/7, so you can get food no matter what time you land. You can expect to find a variety of grab-and-go items as well as the classic Slurpees at this spot.
7-Eleven | CNW Group7-Eleven | CNW Group
"As a leading retailer, our goal at 7-Eleven Canada is to meet our customers where they are with what they need, and our latest store opening inside Toronto Pearson International Airport will provide both airport employees and travellers with all their on-the-go needs," Marc Goodman, Vice President and General Manager at 7-Eleven Canada said in a press release.
"We're excited to serve the thousands of travellers and airport employees every day as we continue to expand our footprint for the years to come."
The store is situated right "as you step off the aircraft," and you can purchase things like pizza, chicken wings, potato wedges, and 100% beef quarter-pound hot dogs. There are also hot and cold sandwiches, a coffee bar, and hot and iced drinks, including Slurpees.
Aside from food, the shop offers things like freshly-cut flowers, gift cards, and mobile charges for your travelling needs.
This isn't all that's new at the airport. The Plaza Premium Lounge in Terminal 1 has been completely renovated, so passengers flying domestic can enjoy a snacks, beverages, and more for a price.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.