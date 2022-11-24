Toronto Pearson Totally Renovated One Of Its Plaza Premium Lounges & Here's How To Get In
Anyone can take advantage!
Those flying Domestic out of Terminal 1 at Toronto Pearson this week can now hit up a new VIP area, which seems to be doing its darnedest to make air travel more enjoyable.
According to a press release by Plaza Premium Lounge, the spot spans over 4,900 square feet and features a variety of luxurious amenities, including comfy sofas, soft lighting and a shower room.
The best part is that anyone can gain access to the lounge, all you have to do is pay for it.
\u201cHave you heard the good news? The Plaza Premium lounge in Terminal 1 domestic has reopened with a completely new look, offering the same comforts passengers are used to but with an elevated twist. Make sure to check it out today! @plaza_network https://t.co/bDftUd1v14\u201d— Toronto Pearson (@Toronto Pearson) 1669231221
Accessing the T1 Domestic Lounge for two hours, which is the minimum time requirement, costs $60.01. Passengers can gain VIP service by paying an additional $19.99. The lounge is the first to allow guests to access an exclusive VIP area by upgrading their entry fee.
The service lets guests enjoy a "private oasis" by escorting them into a reserved seating area, which includes special snacks, premium beverages, and a dedicated bar, amongst other perks.
Anyone visiting the lounge will also receive complimentary coffee, tea and soft drinks upon entry.
Guests who purchase the upgrade will be treated to "freshly made meals," which cater to all dietary choices upon request.
"It's always a pleasure to work with like-minded partners, and Plaza Premium's focus on the passenger is on full display in its newly renovated lounge at Toronto Pearson," said Ian Clarke, Chief Financial Officer and Acting Head of Commercial and Business Partnerships at the Greater Toronto Airports Authority.
"Just in time for the traditionally busy holiday travel season, Plaza Premium's new lounge is a welcomed addition to Toronto Pearson that will contribute strongly to our end goal of continually elevating the passenger experience," Clarke adds.