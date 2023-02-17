Pearson Airport Is Expanding Its Online Security Booking Tool & Here's When You Can Use It
It can be a major time saver when the airport is packed!
Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) is expanding its new online service that helps to eliminate wait times and delays for travellers at Canada's busiest airport.
The tool, YYZ Express, was first introduced in late 2022 and allows people to book their spot in line at Pearson Airport security up to 72 hours before their flight.
YYZ Express began as a pilot project, and airport officials said it would be expanded in the future, based on demand.
Now, it seems the service will be available to most people taking daytime flights within Canada and to some international destinations.
"YYZ Express will be offered between 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. in Terminal 1 and between 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. in Terminal 3," Toronto Pearson announced in a Tweet on Friday.
\u201cGreat news! Our YYZ Express service is expanding it\u2019s hours to offer passengers more flexibility. YYZ Express will be offered between 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. in Terminal 1 and between 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. in Terminal 3. For more info: https://t.co/857pQozUqb\u201d— Toronto Pearson (@Toronto Pearson) 1676644086
YYZ Express is still only available to passengers departing from B, C and D gates — meaning flights to the U.S. (typically through A and F gates) are not eligible.
Back when the system was first introduced, Deborah Flint, the president and CEO of the Greater Toronto Airport Authority (GTAA), called it "another step towards a fully digital journey for those passengers who want it; to move more seamlessly through the airport."
YYZ Express is free to use and gives travellers in groups of up to 10 people a 15-minute appointment window during which they can bypass long lineups at security by presenting a QR code.
You can check it out here.
Appointments are offered on a first-come, first-served basis, so it's recommended that travellers make their reservation as early as they can.
About a month into the new program, airport officials told Narcity that 96% of roughly 1,400 people who had used the YYZ Express pilot program had reported an overall positive experience.
Narcity reached out for updated figures now that the service has been available for nearly six months, but did not receive a response before publication.
Despite the expansion of YYZ Express to encompass the airport's busiest hours, the service is still not available for flights to the United States and some international flights.
There is, however, another online tool available to anyone travelling stateside that can help save you time at Pearson Airport U.S. customs. The U.S. Customs and Border Control's Mobile Passport Control app is already available at Toronto and Vancouver airports and is being expanded to other Canadian airports at the end of February.