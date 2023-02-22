These Pearson Airport Flights Have Been Cancelled As Ontario Faces A Major Winter Storm
It's a messy day for travel.
Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) is dealing with plenty of delays and cancellations Wednesday as Ontario gets hit by a major two-day winter storm.
The list of problems for Pearson Airport flights started adding up in the morning and is likely only set to get worse as the storm rolls through Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, impacting travel across the board.
"Winter weather is a reality of life in Canada, and just as any number of services may be affected across the province of Ontario tomorrow, passengers should be aware that the storm may impact their travel plans into and out of Pearson," said a Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) spokesperson in a statement to Narcity. "We continue to monitor the weather closely, and GTAA crews will be hard at work clearing snow to keep flights and travellers moving."
Air Canada had already warned travellers ahead of Wednesday of the weather and this storm's likely impact on flights and offered travellers the option to change any flight scheduled on February 22 or 23 free of charge.
\u201cWith a winter storm headed for @TorontoPearson, @flyyow, @yulaeroport and eastern Canada today, please check your flight's status before going to the airport at https://t.co/j6Q9rcq8zw. A goodwill policy is in effect permitting customers to make flight changes.\u201d— Air Canada (@Air Canada) 1677086249
Several Air Canada flights out of Pearson Airport Wednesday have been cancelled, including:
- AC8719 at 1:15 p.m. to Minneapolis
- AC8747 at 2:10 p.m. to Charlotte
- AC8775 at 3:55 p.m. to Detroit
- AC4888 at 3:59 p.m. to Denver
- AC458 at 4:10 p.m. to Ottawa
- AC8359 at 4:15 p.m. to Windsor
- AC8981 at 4:25 p.m. to Dallas-Forth Worth
- AC8721 at 5 p.m. to Minneapolis
- AC8522 at 5:20 p.m. to New York (La Guardia)
Almost every WestJet flight out of Pearson after 4:30 p.m. is cancelled, including:
- WS1210 at 4:35 p.m. to New York (La Guardia)
- WS1172 at 4:50 p.m. to Fort Myers
- WS3474 at 5:30 p.m. to Ottawa
- WS673 at 7 p.m. to Calgary
- WS328 at 8:15 p.m. to St. John's
- WS254 at 10:05 p.m. to Halifax
\u201cWEATHER ALERT: Heading to Pearson today? Be careful as snow is in the forecast for Southern Ontario, making for poor road conditions and visibility. As always, check your flight status with your airline before leaving for the airport. #ONstorm #safetyfirst\u201d— Toronto Pearson (@Toronto Pearson) 1677080597
"The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) and its partners, including airlines, agencies and third-party service providers, have been working hard to prepare for Wednesday’s winter storm with passengers’ safety as our top priority," said a GTAA spokesperson. "The GTAA has ensured appropriate staffing for its various areas of responsibility, including snow clearing, operation of the airport’s baggage infrastructure and in-terminal support staff."
As of late mid-afternoon Wednesday morning, over 17% of flights out of Pearson Airport had been cancelled.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.