Ontario's Winter Storm Turned The Province Into An Arctic Tundra & It's Not Over Yet (VIDEOS)
More snow is on the way. ❄️
The latest Ontario winter storm had drivers struggling to overcome the snow on Wednesday evening as a powerful low-pressure system swept through southern parts of the province.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), travel conditions quickly deteriorated as cities were hit with bouts of heavy snow, freezing rain and ice pellets.
Toronto's weather was among the most heavily affected, with parts of the GTA accumulating 10 to 20 centimetres of snow and ice by Thursday morning.
Several regions suspended their bus services in response, with the Halton district going as far as to declare school closures.
Pearson International Airport also announced the cancellations of several flights.
\u201cMan it's coming down. Guna be rough drive to work at 5am #ontariostorm #snow\u201d— Adam (@Adam) 1677129765
Roads with significant inclines become problematic in Toronto, leaving drivers stranded and sliding downwards as conditions worsened on Wednesday.
\u201cAvenue Rd is now a problem in #Toronto with vehicles unable to climb the hill, some sliding backwards. But no stuck #TTC buses so that's good!\n\n#Onstorm\u201d— Tom Stef (@Tom Stef) 1677120424
Thankfully, residents are expected to get a brief break from the wintry conditions heading into the weekend. However, forecasters are already monitoring a similar system, which is set to make landfall early next week.
\u201cCaught Someone on our @ring cam \u201csnowboarding\u201d down our street after yesterday\u2019s snowstorm \ud83e\udd37\u200d\u2642\ufe0f\n\n#Ring \n#Onstorm\n#TheweatherNetwork \n#snowboarding \n#Snow \n#Winter \n#OntarioStorm \n#ontario\u201d— Rick (@Rick) 1677154449
The incoming storm will bring significant amounts of snow, ice, and possibly rain into the GTA and the Niagara area by Monday next week.
\u201c#ontariostorm #Ontario #Toronto Stay safe everyone. \u2764\ufe0f\u201d— Joney\ud83d\udc9e\u2698\ud83d\udc9e\u2698 (@Joney\ud83d\udc9e\u2698\ud83d\udc9e\u2698) 1677127586
Northern and eastern areas, including cottage country, will face the biggest snow threat, with some areas on track to receive up to 20 centimetres of accumulation.
Overall, the first week of March won't be a total wintry mess, with temperatures expected to reach typical highs for the month.
However, another colder weather pattern could return to cause chaos during the second and third weeks of March.
So, residents will want to keep a close eye on their forecasts going forward and be prepared to suspend or rework travel plans next week.