Ontario's Weather Could Pelt People With Ice Today & You Might Want To Stay Indoors
Oh no, winter is back. 🥶
A winter storm will dominate Ontario's weather forecast on Wednesday, forcing residents to deal with hazardous amounts of snow and ice pellets.
Toronto's weather will be among the most affected, with Environment Canada (EC) warning that total snowfall amounts could reach 10 to 15 centimetres by the time the storm passes.
The snow will be mixed with ice pellets, which could intermittently change to freezing rain overnight on Wednesday.
Accumulations could be lower in areas that experience greater levels of pellets and rain.
The storm is expected to last from late Wednesday afternoon until early Thursday morning, with the light snow turning heavy during the afternoon and early evening.
By early Thursday morning, conditions will be reduced to a freezing drizzle. However, there is the potential for another onslaught of wintry precipitation later in the day.
"Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas," EC warns. "There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas."
Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots will be more slippery, and hazardous thanks to the storm, so commuters should expect delays, especially during rush hour traffic.
\u201cWinter weather is on the way, if you're out on the roads, turn on your headlights and stay a safe distance behind traffic in front of you. \u2744\ufe0f\u2744\ufe0f\nPlease drive safe and take care.#OnStorm\u201d— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division) 1677081013
Authorities are urging residents to stay informed and be prepared as the storm approaches.
Travellers will want to stay tuned into their local weather forecasts and advisories for the latest information on the storm.
"If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop," the agency adds in an advisory.
The storm won't have much-staying power overall. However, residents will want to exercise extra caution while it's here.
