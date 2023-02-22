Environment Canada Has Issued Warnings For 7 Provinces Because Of Extreme Cold & Winter Storms
Wind chills of -55 C and up to 25 centimetres of snow are expected in some places. 🥶❄️
Environment Canada has issued extreme cold and winter storm warnings for seven provinces and two territories, so bundle up and get the snow shovels out.
The cold, icy and snowy season in Canada isn't over just yet and winter weather is spreading across the country, with wind chills of -55 C and up to 25 centimetres of snow expected in some places.
People living in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Northwest Territories and Nunavut are being warned by Environment Canada about winter conditions.
Alberta, Saskatchewan Manitoba, Northwest Territories and Nunavut are currently under extreme cold warnings.
Environment Canada has forecast that the wind chill could make it feel like -40 C to -50 C in some of those areas.
According to the Weather Network, this "deep chill" that's pushing into Alberta and other parts of western and northern Canada will last until Saturday, February 25.
Environment Canada has issued extreme cold and arctic outflow warnings for B.C. as "low temperatures combined with strong northeasterly outflow winds" will make it feel like -20 C or colder.
In Ontario, northern parts of the province are under extreme cold warnings as the wind chill could make it feel like -45 C to -55 C.
Then, southern parts of Ontario are under snowfall, freezing rain and winter storm warnings because of a system moving in on Wednesday, February 22 and continuing on Thursday, February 23.
"Extensive utility outages and tree damage are likely due to the combination of ice accretion and moderate winds," Environment Canada said in the warning for southwestern Ontario.
Other parts of the province could get 15 to 20 centimetres of snow with this storm along with blasts of ice pellets and freezing rain.
The Weather Network shared that the storm hitting Ontario will be "highly disruptive" because of the "dangerous, wintry mix" of snow, freezing rain and ice pellets.
In the Greater Toronto Area, there could be up to 10 hours of ice pellets between periods of snow and freezing rain, according to the forecast.
Also, northern and southern areas of Quebec are under Environment Canada's snowfall and extreme cold warnings as some places could get up to 25 centimetres of snow.
Parts of Newfoundland and Labrador are being warned about a snowstorm that's bringing 15 to 20 centimetres of snow and extreme cold with wind chills reaching -54 C.
If this winter weather is making you look ahead to the next season, Canada's spring forecast calls for a "turbulent transition" before the heat will really "turn on" across the country!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.