Alberta's Weather Forecast Calls For Up To 40cm Of Snow & Travel Will Be 'Treacherous'
It's gonna be a cold few days! 🥶
Environment Canada has issued weather warnings across Alberta today with snowfall, winter storms and extreme cold all on the cards for the province.
Winter is returning in full force to the province on Tuesday, February 21, with the Alberta weather forecast showing there could be up to 40 centimetres of snow in some areas.
According to EC, heavy snowfall is expected to hit areas including Airdrie, Banff National Park, Brooks, Calgary, Drumheller, Hinton, Jasper National Park, Kananaskis, Nordegg, Okotoks and Rocky Mountain House.
Snow will continue throughout the day in these spots, with between 15 to 30 centimetres expected to fall before it tapers off from north to south.
Areas in the southern part of the province such as Cardston, Crowsnest Pass, Cypress Hills Provincial Park, Lethbridge and Medicine Hat are going to be hit the hardest with winter storms.
There's set to be a "long period of heavy snowfall" with up to 40 centimetres expected, particularly around Waterton Lakes National Park. However, the snow will gradually reduce tonight.
People in the area have been urged to postpone any non-essential travel until conditions improve as the rapidly accumulating snow will make conditions difficult.
Spots in northern Alberta aren't in the clear either as there's going to be extremely cold with windchill values of near minus 40 throughout the day.
The freezing cold temperatures are set to continue throughout the week for areas around Fort Chipewyan, Fort McMurray, High Level, Peace River and Wabasca.
According to The Weather Network, over 20 centimetres of snow had already fallen in Calgary before dawn, creating "treacherous" travel conditions.
Despite seeing "unusually mild temperatures" for more than a month, TWN said cold air is set to "spill across the region" and will be hanging around for several days.
"The deep chill pushing into Alberta will keep temperatures in Calgary and Edmonton firmly lodged in the minus double digits, lasting through Saturday morning," it said.
Good luck, Alberta!