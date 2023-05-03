Mississauga Man Charged For Mailing Sodium Nitrite To Over 40 Countries & 2 People Have Died
Packages were sent under various company names. 👇
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Peel Regional Police (PRP) have charged a man they believe to be responsible for mailing sodium nitrite to victims around the world and have linked two deaths in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) to the incident.
57-year-old Kenneth Law, of Mississauga, was arrested and charged Tuesday for the sale and distribution of the potentially lethal substance to victims "at risk of self-harm."
"It is believed that the suspect distributed and marketed the substance online to target individuals at risk of self-harm," police said in a news release, and added the substance is believed to have been purchased through an online company owned by the suspect.
Police clarified the death of two adults in Peel Region has been linked to this investigation. No other information about those victims was provided.
Law has since been charged with two counts of counselling or aiding suicide.
"Sodium nitrite is a chemical substance that is commonly used as a food additive," Peel Regional Police Deputy Chief Marc Andrews explained in a news conference Tuesday evening. "When ingested in certain quantities, this substance can cause hazardous effects and potentially lead to death."
Sodium nitrite recovered by Peel Police.Peel Regional Police
Police said they arrested the suspect after launching an initial investigation into a sudden death on March 31. Police now believe the victim in that case consumed sodium nitrite.
The circumstances and timeline of the death of the second victim linked to this investigation were not made clear.
The two fatalities in the GTA are part of a much larger international investigation, as police are aware of as many as 1,200 packages under various company names that have been shipped to over 40 countries.
In a separate investigation in the U.K., the same suspect in this investigation was linked to selling and distributing sodium nitrite which resulted in seven suicides, according to the Times of London. Peel Police would not comment on that investigation specifically.
"Investigators are working in collaboration with multiple jurisdictions across Ontario, nationally and internationally, as we believe there could be more victims," Andrews explained, adding that people should be, "cautious and vigilant of online activities."
Police have also warned the public to watch for any packages mailed using the following company names, and to contact police immediately if you or anyone you know receives one:
- Imtime Cuisine
- AmbuCA
- Academic/ACademic
- Escape Mode/escMode
- ICemac
While warning particularly of the possibility that these 1,200 packages may contain, Andrews explained they can't, "say categorically" that all of them do, but added a further warning that the packages could also contain "other items for administering suicide."
Police said as the investigation continues, they are continuing to conduct "a number" of search warrants at various properties in the search for more information.
As for the suspect, the 57-year-old remains in custody and is due to make his first court appearance on Wednesday.
Police have asked anyone with information about this incident or anyone who has received a package that may contain sodium nitrite to contact 1-888-714-0003, email 11Divproject@peelpolice.ca, or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
If you or anyone that you know is struggling with mental health and wellness, please call 1-833-456-4566 or visit www.talksuicide.ca.
If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of harming themselves, please reach out to a trusted peer, parent or health care professional. You can also contact the Crisis Services Canada helpline, which is available 24 hours a day, or consult these additional resources. If you need immediate assistance, please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.