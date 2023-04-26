An Uber Driver Is Wanted For Sexually Assaulting A Woman & Tipping Himself Using Her Phone
Police said he also gave himself a 5-star review on the app.
The York Regional Police (YRP) has identified a suspect who is wanted in an alleged sexual assault case that happened over the weekend.
In a press release, police said a 26-year-old woman was sexually assaulted inside a white 2021 Toyota Corolla that she had been picked up in near Yonge Street and Eglington Road in Toronto.
She had ordered a trip to the Vaughan area.
Police said the driver allegedly pulled over the vehicle in a parking lot near Rutherford and Weston Roads in Vaughan in the early hours of Sunday morning and sexually assaulted her. No injuries were reported in the incident.
"The suspect is alleged to have taken the victim’s phone and conclude the trip on the rideshare app while giving himself a five-star review and a monetary tip," police said in the release.
It's not clear the value of the tip the driver gave himself, but police said afterwards the victim got her phone back and got out of the vehicle and the suspect drove away.
Police have since identified the suspect Uber driver as 53-year-old Vikram Lather, of Brampton.
He is wanted for sexual assault and fraud under $5,000.
Police have urged the suspect to turn himself in and have asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them.
Investigators have also said they believe there are other victims who have not yet come forward.
Anyone with information has been asked to call the York Regional Police #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or www.1800222tips.com
If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, call the Assaulted Women's Helpline at 1-866-863-0511. You can also contact support services for male survivors of sexual assault at 1-866-887-0015. If you need immediate assistance, please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.