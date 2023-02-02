There's An Air Canada Outage At Toronto Pearson Right Now & Here's What We Know So Far

toronto pearson airport

If you're due to be travelling on Air Canada through Toronto Pearson Airport, listen up. Air Canada is currently experiencing an IT issue, which is impacting people checking in for flights at Pearson on Thursday.

In a tweet, Toronto Pearson International Airport said the intranet outage is affecting baggage delivery, gating and check-in.

"The airline is working hard to resolve the issue," the tweet said.

Air Canada also tweeted about the issue, encouraging people to check in using the mobile app or online before heading to Pearson.

One person on Twitter claimed that they were unable to drop off baggage for their flight.

Another said that there are delays due to the outage; there are multiple delayed Air Canada flights recorded on the YYZ Departures website.

Currently, there has been no update on an estimated time frame for when the outage is going to be resolved.

UPDATE: Air Canada told Narcity in an email on Thursday afternoon that the IT issue was resolved. "We apologize for any delays and appreciate our customers' patience. Please check your flight's status and use our convenient mobile and web check-in before going to the airport," the airline added.

