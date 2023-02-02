There's An Air Canada Outage At Toronto Pearson Right Now & Here's What We Know So Far
It's impacting operations like check-in and baggage delivery.
If you're due to be travelling on Air Canada through Toronto Pearson Airport, listen up. Air Canada is currently experiencing an IT issue, which is impacting people checking in for flights at Pearson on Thursday.
In a tweet, Toronto Pearson International Airport said the intranet outage is affecting baggage delivery, gating and check-in.
@narcitytoronto
Air Canada is experiencing an IT issue and passengers are being advised to check-in online and confirm their flight status before heading to the airport. #canadanews #aircanada #pearsonairport #pearson #torontonews #breakingnews
"The airline is working hard to resolve the issue," the tweet said.
\u201cPlease note that @aircanada is experiencing an intranet outage that is impacting functions such as check in, baggage delivery and gating. The airline is working hard to resolve the issue. Air Canada passengers are encouraged to check in online before leaving for the airport.\u201d— Toronto Pearson (@Toronto Pearson) 1675363065
Air Canada also tweeted about the issue, encouraging people to check in using the mobile app or online before heading to Pearson.
\u201cWe are currently experiencing an IT issue affecting airport check-in at @TorontoPearson. Customers should check in on through mobile or on the web before going to the airport.\u201d— Air Canada (@Air Canada) 1675364037
One person on Twitter claimed that they were unable to drop off baggage for their flight.
\u201c@TorontoPearson @AirCanada What good does checking in online do? Still can't drop off bags for @AirCanada flights.\u201d— Toronto Pearson (@Toronto Pearson) 1675363065
Another said that there are delays due to the outage; there are multiple delayed Air Canada flights recorded on the YYZ Departures website.
\u201c@AirCanada being told you are experiencing IT issues at @TorontoPearson leading to delays. Any updates to share?\u201d— wpaterson (@wpaterson) 1675359411
Currently, there has been no update on an estimated time frame for when the outage is going to be resolved.
\u201cArrive at YYZ to find @AirCanada systems are down so people can\u2019t checkin, get bag tags or drop off bags. Sigh. What\u2019s happening?\u201d— Mark Kuznicki (he/him) (@Mark Kuznicki (he/him)) 1675357992
UPDATE: Air Canada told Narcity in an email on Thursday afternoon that the IT issue was resolved. "We apologize for any delays and appreciate our customers' patience. Please check your flight's status and use our convenient mobile and web check-in before going to the airport," the airline added.