Flair Is Having A Huge Sale On So Many Flights & You Could Fly For As Low As $19
You'll need to move quickly!
If you’re dreaming of a vacation but your budget is feeling a bit tight, you might just be in luck as Flair Airlines has kicked off a big sale which means cheap flights for all!
Travelling in fall definitely comes with its bonuses as accommodation is usually a lot more affordable, according to Afar, and now you can also snag a deal on flights too.
The low-cost Flair Airlines is taking 20% off its base fares for flights between September 5 to December 13, 2023, as part of its fall flight sale.
All you'll need to do to secure a seat is use the promo code "FALLFORWARD20" when booking on the Flair Airlines website.
You'll need to be quick as there are limited seats available and the promo, which kicked off on July 25 is ending on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. Mountain Time.
Whether you're wanting to take a trip to see the changing fall colours or make an escape to warmer climates for a few days, there are tons of different options and flights start from as low as $19 one way.
If you're looking to catch the golden larches in Banff National Park this fall, you could actually get a flight from Abbotsford to Calgary for $19 one way.
Flights across the country from Toronto to Vancouver are also available for as cheap as $49 one-way.
Those looking for some escapes in the sunshine are also in luck as flights from Kitchener-Waterloo to Orlando, Florida can be booked for as low as $84.
So if you're looking to take advantage of the deal, you'll need to get booking stat!
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.