3 Cheap Flights From Toronto That Will Cost You Less Than Your Weekly Grocery Run
You might want to start packing!
Are you looking for an escape or just somewhere new to work from home? Then, listen up because there are a few flights departing from Toronto that are literally so cheap it sounds unreal.
How much did you spend on your groceries this week? $100? Well, these three flights from Toronto are less than $49 one-way. Yes, you read that right. So get your bags ready because it's time for an adventure.
Flair Airlines, a low-fare Canadian airline, is making travel within Canada cheaper for those who want to explore it, and it couldn't have come at a better time, mainly because winter is coming.
Where are you hoping to go? Calgary, Halifax or Montreal? Well, nothing is impossible. Check out these three cheap flights from Toronto that can let you explore a bunch of beautiful Canadian cities.
Toronto to Montreal
Price: $49 one-way
When: starting November 2, 2022
Why You Need To Go: Are you checking Via Rail constantly to try and find the cheapest deal for your next Montreal trip? I'll save you some time. This Flair Airline deal is cheaper and shorter on November 2, and that's a fact. A one-way ticket on the train starts at $51 compared to the airlines' $49 deal, and the flight is only an hour and 20 minutes. It sounds like a win-win.
Toronto to Calgary
Price: $49 one-way
When: starting December 2, 2022
Why You Need To Go: Arriving in Calgary unlocks a world full of adventure. Do you like the outdoors? Landing in this city makes it accessible to see the most beautiful natural colour palettes and breathe in all the fresh air. Calgary, known for being surrounded by Alberta's nature, can be your perfect spot this fall, especially when flights from Toronto are only $49 one way.
Toronto to Halifax
Price: $49 one-way
When: starting October 18, 2022
Why You Need To Go: Are you desperate to leave the city, like now? Well, then, this offer couldn't have come fast enough. Did you know Halifax has one of the longest downtown boardwalks in the world? The 4-kilometre walkway is perfect for those who enjoy Toronto's waterfront but want something much greater.