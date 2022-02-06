9 Places To Visit In Canada This Winter If You Want To Feel Like You're Somewhere Else
Take a trip to Europe, without the long-distance flight! ✈️
If you've been dreaming of escaping the snow and heading somewhere else for the remainder of winter, these places in Canada that look like somewhere else could be just the ticket.
From vistas rivalling the Swiss alps and rolling grassy hills like those of the Scottish highlands, to quaint Irish towns and Parisian-style cities, there are so many Canadian spots that will transport you to Europe.
With a global travel advisory still in place, it's never been a better time to get lost in your own home!
Montreal
Address: Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: If you want to be whisked away to Europe this winter, how about a trip to Montreal for a taste of Paris?
While the city's greystone architecture, authentic cuisine, iconic cobblestone streets and French-first language will take you abroad no matter what time of year you visit, the chilly winter weather will only add to the authenticity.
Dinosaur Provincial Park
Address: Dinosaur Provincial Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: If you want to travel to a land that time forgot, how about experiencing as close to real-life Jurassic Park as you can get?
The appropriately-named Dinosaur Provincial Park is located just two hours east of Calgary city centre and is home to hundreds of fossils and acres of badland topography.
What better way to escape your day-to-day life in Canada than get lost alongside these ancient creatures?
Lunenberg
Address: Lunenberg, NS
Why You Need To Go: Don't let the seasonal chill put you off visiting this stretch of coast that could easily be located somewhere in Scandinavia.
Lunenberg, which is located just an hour or so from Halifax, offers rows and rows of brightly coloured homes to cast your eyes upon, as well as a distinctive waterfront and countless fish restaurants to enjoy.
The quaint port town has even got a place on the UNESCO World Heritage list for its colourful colonial architecture.
St. John's
Address: St. John's, NL
Why You Need To Go: Say hello to Ireland by heading to the colourful and charming fishing village of St. John's, Newfoundland. Here, you'll be able to enjoy wintry ocean views, traditional pints in cozy pubs and more fish restaurants than you could eat at.
For the best day out, plan your trip on a grey and rainy day to get the truly authentic Irish experience.
Churchill
Address: Churchill, MB
Why You Need To Go: If you want to be whisked away to fantasy land while keeping your feet firmly planted on the ground, a trip to Churchill could be for you.
This whimsical spot will have you feeling all Norwegian, but with more nature than you probably thought was possible.Both Norway and Churchill are considered to be two of the best places in the world to see the Northern Lights, but the Canadian option even boasts the title of the polar bear capital of the world.
Saint-Pierre & Miquelon
Address: Saint-Pierre & Miquelon, NL
Why You Need To Go: This charming French island is located around 25 kilometres off the southern coast of Newfoundland, but those who visit will genuinely feel a whole world away from home.
Here, residents speak French, use euros, drive European cars and often fly the flag of France.
To truly feel transported overseas, check out the clocks and electrical outlets! Saint Pierre and Miquelon is in a completely different time zone and even has European plug sockets.
You'll also need a passport to visit and will be charged international rates if you make a cellphone call. Pretty cool, right?
Pangnirtung
Address: Pangnirtung, NU
Why You Need To Go: It's not hard to see why Pangnirtung is often referred to as the Switzerland of the Arctic.
This spot, located an hour flight northeast of Iqaluit, is known for its truly outstanding natural beauty.It's got endless glacial fjords, snow capped peaks, crystal clear lakes and colourful wildflowers, which means it easily has the vistas to rival its European counterparts.
Boyne Valley Provincial Park
Address: Boyne Valley Provincial Park, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you've been dreaming of saying goodbye to Canada and heading for the romantic Scottish highlands, look no further.
At Boyne Valley Provincial Park in Ontario, you can find rolling hills in all directions, as well as open fields with grass as green as that of Scotland. You don't even have to cross the Atlantic to see it!
Quebec
Address: Quebec City, QC
Why You Need To Go: It just wouldn't be right to exclude Quebec City from a list of places in Canada that feel like they're somewhere else.
It's not a secret that the city is a little slice of European paradise right here in Canada and both Canadians and tourists head there to experience all the joys of French culture, with a little dash of Canuck for good measure.
Whether it's the Notre-Dame de Québec or the Château Frontenac that does it, you'll be easily convinced that you've jetted to France.
